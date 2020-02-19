The Culture

Gorgeous Photos of Texas Punk’s Glory Days

Celebrating the era when the Big Boys and Butthole Surfers made music that was loud and fast and dangerous.

By
Paula Mejía
Issue
March 2020
Share
Notes

Big Boys Crowd, RNC Protest, August 1984.

Pat Blashill

texan-rocks-photo-book-gallery-hero

In the late seventies and early eighties, Texas punk rock fixtures the Big Boys frequently closed out their sweat-drenched concerts with a rallying cry: “Now go start your own band!” While plenty of audience members were inspired to pick up instruments of their own, Austin native Pat Blashill took a different path: he started toting around his Canon TX camera to document the Lone Star State’s burgeoning punk scene in real time—often by wedging himself into nooks behind the stage during turbulent performances or by diving directly into the crowd’s tangle of limbs. 

Blashill’s new photo book Texas Is the Reason: The Mavericks of Lone Star Punk (Bazillion Points, February 29) traces how the movement, much of it centered in Austin and San Antonio, pushed back against what punks saw as a repressive dominant culture (by, for instance, protesting at the 1984 Republican National Convention in Dallas). Throughout the eighties Blashill trained his eye on the simultaneous terror and thrill of live performances by the likes of the Dicks, Butthole Surfers, and Scratch Acid—where elbows and fists sometimes flew but concertgoers looked out for one another.

As Texas Is the Reason makes clear, the scene was less about the music than it was about the community that sustained it. And in his images of punks enjoying a late-night cigarette at Thundercloud Subs or styling their hair into jagged spikes in the bathroom of their parents’ house, Blashill brings Texas punk’s convivial spirit into sharp focus.

Lynda Stuart and Rene Miller at home in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Fang at Liberty Lunch in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Butthole Surfers play a festival on Lake Austin, June 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Chris and Mike's backyard in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

J.J. Jacobson and Tony Johnson, the Offenders, at a political rally at the University of Texas at Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Poison 13, Tim Kerr, Mike Carroll, Bill Anderson, Chris Gates, and Jim Kanan in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Gorgeous Photos of Texas Punk’s Glory Days

Lynda Stuart and Rene Miller at home in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

Fang at Liberty Lunch in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

Butthole Surfers play a festival on Lake Austin, June 1984.

Pat Blashill

Chris and Mike's backyard in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

J.J. Jacobson and Tony Johnson, the Offenders, at a political rally at the University of Texas at Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

Poison 13, Tim Kerr, Mike Carroll, Bill Anderson, Chris Gates, and Jim Kanan in Austin, 1984.

Pat Blashill

This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Sound and Fury.” Subscribe today.

Trending

  1. The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020
  2. The One-Time Girlfriend of One of Mexico’s Most Notorious Drug Lords Returns to the Border to Offer Tours
  3. In Defense of Renée Zellweger’s Drawl
  4. Meet the Unruly Clan That Once Ruled the Hill Country
  5. Dayne’s Craft Barbecue’s “Bacon Brisket” and Sausages Are Worth the Wait

Trending in The Culture

  1. The One-Time Girlfriend of One of Mexico’s Most Notorious Drug Lords Returns to the Border to Offer Tours
  2. In Defense of Renée Zellweger’s Drawl
  3. Meet the Unruly Clan That Once Ruled the Hill Country
  4. Fredericksburg Is the New Aspen
  5. On Texas Time: Lexi Brumback From Netflix’s ‘Cheer’
Share
Tags: Music, The Culture, Big Boys, Butthole Surfers, Punk rock

Comments

Recommended

01
gibby haynes
Gibby Haynes on His Wild YA Debut Novel, ‘Me & Mr. Cigar’

By Andy Langer

02
Eric Fly obituary
Remembering the Rio Grande Valley Punk Scene Veteran Eric Fly

By Dan Solomon

03
Music Monday: An Introduction To The Rio Grande Valley Punk Rock Scene’s Golden Era

By Dan Solomon

04
Poster Boy

By Eileen Schwartz

05
possum on plane
Meanwhile, In Texas

By Leif Reigstad

06
Khruangbin and Leon Bridges
On Their Collaborative EP, ‘Texas Sun,’ Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Pay Tribute to the State That Raised Them

By Sama'an Ashrawi

07
St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein
‘The Nowhere Inn’ Is a Meta Look at St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s Friendship

By Jason Cohen

08
Doug’s Gym was recognized, if at all, by its vintage sign with the out-of-step promise of “reducing & weight gaining.” It was this sign, in fact, that originally caught Diamond’s eye. But when he first walked up the gym’s sagging steps, the last thing on his mind was building muscle and losing weight. The truth is, Diamond was feeling a little lost. He’d recently retired from a career as a doctor specializing in interventional radiology and was, in his words, “still coming to grips” with thirty years of seeing people in terrible and often incurable situations. The gym’s peeling paint and dark corners spoke to him—about years passing by, about mortality, and our ability to change. And so three times a week for six months he photographed a gym tinged with cigar smoke and sheltered from time.
The Dallas Gym That Time Forgot

By Bill Shapiro

09
Greta Gerwig and Jerry Harris
Hollywood, Texas: Lucky Oscar Nominees Get to Meet Jerry From ‘Cheer’

By Sean O'Neal

10
airplane seat
The Recline of Western Civilization

By Dan Solomon

11
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Mike Bolsinger, left, walks off the mound as Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez, right, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Houston.
Everything Feels Rigged These Days, and the Astros Aren’t Helping

By Dan Solomon

12
On Texas Time: Lexi Brumback From Netflix’s ‘Cheer’

By Arielle Avila

Latest

Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que Named an American Classic by James Beard Foundation

By Patricia Sharpe

Criminal Justice Reform Moves Pretty Fast. Just Ask Harris County DA Kim Ogg.

By Michael Hardy

LaVaca BBQ’s Smoked Tamales Are a Unique Tex-Mex Barbecue Specialty

By Daniel Vaughn

Meanwhile, In Texas

By Leif Reigstad

March 2020: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

Dining Guide: Highlights From Our March 2020 Issue

By Texas Monthly

Waxahachie Art and Antiques Curators Live in a Gallery of Their Own

By Lauren Smith Ford

Gorgeous Photos of Texas Punk’s Glory Days

By Paula Mejía

Lina Hidalgo’s Year of Living Dangerously

By Christopher Hooks

What to See, Eat, and Do Near Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park

By Courtney Bond

Eyes on the Skies at Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park

By Courtney Bond

From the Editor, March 2020: Father and Son

By Dan Goodgame

Texas Monthly