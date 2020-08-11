A Houston Photo Exhibit Captures the Sense of Solidarity From the Pandemic’s Early Days

In March, multidisciplinary artist Abieyuwa Eigbobo moved in with her grandparents in Arlington to help care for them during the pandemic. Her mother also moved in, putting three generations of the Nigerian American family under the same roof for the past five months. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together,” Eigbobo says. “They tell me old stories, and we’ve been listening to music from when they were younger.”

Eigbobo has been using her camera to document her family’s quarantine experience, and one of her images was selected for the Houston Center for Photography’s extraordinary new virtual exhibition “Togethering.” The exhibition comprises work by 173 photographers from fifteen countries, from China to Lithuania to Mexico, and represents an emotionally rich visual diary of everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eigbobo contributed a photograph she took on Mother’s Day, during a visit from her sister Odion, who works for a charter airline that was repatriating American citizens stranded abroad.

“She had just come back from Bulgaria, and she wanted to see my mom and grandma, but she couldn’t go in the house,” Eigbobo says. “We let her into the backyard, pulled up a chair for my grandmother, and they talked through the screen door.” Eigbobo stood behind her grandmother to take the monochrome photograph, capturing her perspective as she looks out the door. Next to her grandmother is a walker, a reminder of the fall she suffered earlier in the year. It’s an image of vulnerability and strength, isolation and connection.

Suzanne Koett/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Similar themes animate the exhibition’s other images, which were selected by Houston Center for Photography staff under the leadership of executive director and curator Ashlyn Davis. Founded in 1981 as an association of Houston-area photographers, the nonprofit now operates a modest gallery around the corner from the Menil Collection and offers year-round photography courses. Although the gallery has been closed to the public since March, the organization continues to offer online classes, which have attracted an increasingly international audience.

After putting out a call for entries in April, the center received more than three thousand submissions from both amateur and professional photographers around the world. “I wanted to see photos that my mom and dad might take—people who don’t necessarily call themselves photographers,” Davis says. “Some of those are the most interesting. There are a lot of portraits of neighbors taken through windows, photos of family members cutting each other’s hair—those intimate moments we’re confronted with in isolation.”