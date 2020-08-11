The Culture

A Houston Photo Exhibit Captures the Sense of Solidarity From the Pandemic’s Early Days

The Houston Center for Photography asked people around the world to submit images taken during lockdown. The resulting online show ranges from the mundane to the sublime.

By
Michael Hardy
Date
Share
Notes

"Mother's Day," Arlington

Abieyuwa Eigbobo/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

In March, multidisciplinary artist Abieyuwa Eigbobo moved in with her grandparents in Arlington to help care for them during the pandemic. Her mother also moved in, putting three generations of the Nigerian American family under the same roof for the past five months. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together,” Eigbobo says. “They tell me old stories, and we’ve been listening to music from when they were younger.”  

Eigbobo has been using her camera to document her family’s quarantine experience, and one of her images was selected for the Houston Center for Photography’s extraordinary new virtual exhibition “Togethering.” The exhibition comprises work by 173 photographers from fifteen countries, from China to Lithuania to Mexico, and represents an emotionally rich visual diary of everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eigbobo contributed a photograph she took on Mother’s Day, during a visit from her sister Odion, who works for a charter airline that was repatriating American citizens stranded abroad. 

“She had just come back from Bulgaria, and she wanted to see my mom and grandma, but she couldn’t go in the house,” Eigbobo says. “We let her into the backyard, pulled up a chair for my grandmother, and they talked through the screen door.” Eigbobo stood behind her grandmother to take the monochrome photograph, capturing her perspective as she looks out the door. Next to her grandmother is a walker, a reminder of the fall she suffered earlier in the year. It’s an image of vulnerability and strength, isolation and connection.

“Day 11,” Austin

Suzanne Koett/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Similar themes animate the exhibition’s other images, which were selected by Houston Center for Photography staff under the leadership of executive director and curator Ashlyn Davis. Founded in 1981 as an association of Houston-area photographers, the nonprofit now operates a modest gallery around the corner from the Menil Collection and offers year-round photography courses. Although the gallery has been closed to the public since March, the organization continues to offer online classes, which have attracted an increasingly international audience. 

Thanks for reading Texas Monthly

We’re publishing more stories than ever before, and giving you unlimited access to all of it. Subscribe now to have the magazine delivered to your home.

After putting out a call for entries in April, the center received more than three thousand submissions from both amateur and professional photographers around the world. “I wanted to see photos that my mom and dad might take—people who don’t necessarily call themselves photographers,” Davis says. “Some of those are the most interesting. There are a lot of portraits of neighbors taken through windows, photos of family members cutting each other’s hair—those intimate moments we’re confronted with in isolation.”

"Found News," Houston

Photograph by Bradly Alan Brown/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

"Cancelled Prom 5," Harker Heights

Christian Lee/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Left:

"Found News," Houston

Photograph by Bradly Alan Brown/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Right:

"Cancelled Prom 5," Harker Heights

Christian Lee/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

While the exhibition includes plenty of documentary-style images of daily life, it also features staged portraits, still lifes, abstract experimental photography, and even a few photographs taken with homemade cameras obscura, also called pinhole cameras. Queens photographer Neil Kramer photographed himself engaged in a mock wrestling match with his ex-wife, while his mother, dressed as a referee, pretends to officiate. Washington State native Candice Baker, who lives in Bahrain, captured a girl pinning an insignia on the uniform of her father, a naval commander on the U.S.S. Sentry

Austin copywriter Meg Furey-Marquess found inspiration closer to home. At the beginning of the pandemic, she began taking long walks around her neighborhood in Cherrywood, east of I-35. “I needed to get out of the house in a way that was safe, so I just decided to take my camera and explore,” Furey-Marquess recalls. “The streets were so empty, but it was strangely comforting to know that everyone was at home doing their part to be safe.” In nearby Hyde Park, she photographed a two-story house with a large, hand-painted banner hanging outside that read “Rent Strike.” 

“Rent Strike,” Austin

Meg Furey-Marquess/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

The image was selected for the virtual exhibition—the first in which Furey-Marquess’s photography has been included. A renter herself, Furey-Marquess sympathized with the sentiment expressed by the sign. She was laid off from her job at a marketing agency early in the pandemic and still worries about how she’ll pay her own rent. “It was just so uncomfortable to me that people are at risk of losing their homes or being displaced at a time when your home is literally your last refuge against COVID,” she says. 

Because the photographs in the exhibition were taken in the early months of the pandemic, they reflect a period when the crisis was still new and unfamiliar—and when hope remained that political and public health officials might come together to bring the virus under control. With nearly 750,000 people now dead worldwide, nearly a quarter of them in the United States, that hope has mostly vanished, making the exhibition seem like a relic of a more innocent world. “It was kind of this naive, hopeful time,” Davis says. “The pandemic has now become so politicized that it doesn’t feel like we’re all in this together anymore.”

"Weekly Laundry," Bryan–College Station

Chelsea Garcia/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

"Untitled," Austin

KyeongJun Yang/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Left:

"Weekly Laundry," Bryan–College Station

Chelsea Garcia/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

Right:

"Untitled," Austin

KyeongJun Yang/Courtesy of Houston Center for Photography

The exhibition is also a reminder that, for all the inequities COVID-19 has brought into sharp relief, there remain some experiences everyone in the world has shared. Loneliness. Nostalgia for normal life. Appreciation for small pleasures. A new sense of our interdependence. 

“I hope the show reminds people of this time when we were united around a common goal and a common fear,” Davis says. “That’s especially important in the U.S. right now, with an election coming up.” 

Trending

  1. Recipe: Chile con Queso
  2. All 143 Willie Nelson Albums, Ranked
  3. As if 2020 Weren’t Bad Enough, We Are Now Running Out of Dr Pepper
  4. Struggling Texas Farmers Thought Hemp Might Save Them. The Crop Hasn’t Yet Delivered.
  5. A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

Read More

  1. The Texas Roadside Photographer Who Finds Beauty in the Banal By Wes Ferguson
  2. Fashion Photography Gets a Texas Accent at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  3. Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project By Clayton Maxwell
  4. See 3,822 Miles of Texas Borders From Above Through Aerial Photographs By Charley Locke
  5. Sit, Stay, Wait: What Training a Puppy Taught Me About Pandemic Life By Brittani Sonnenberg training-puppy-pandemic
Share
Tags: The Culture, Houston Center for Photography, Photography

Read More

  1. The Texas Roadside Photographer Who Finds Beauty in the Banal By Wes Ferguson
  2. Fashion Photography Gets a Texas Accent at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  3. Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project By Clayton Maxwell
  4. See 3,822 Miles of Texas Borders From Above Through Aerial Photographs By Charley Locke
  5. Sit, Stay, Wait: What Training a Puppy Taught Me About Pandemic Life By Brittani Sonnenberg training-puppy-pandemic
  6. The Best Thing in Texas: Curbside Larry Is the Hero We Need in These Times By Dan Solomon
  7. Hollywood, Texas: Matthew McConaughey All Writes, All Writes, All Writes a Book By Sean O'Neal
  8. Watch Sarah Jarosz on Texas Monthly’s Sound Check By Andy Langer Sarah Jarosz sound check video
  9. Texas Monthly Recommends: The New Go-Go’s Documentary By Texas Monthly TM-recommends-go-gos
  10. How Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Reimagines Family Histories By Kiana Fitzgerald black-is-king-beyonce
  11. Get Ready for a New Season of Texas Monthly’s Sound Check Music Series By Texas Monthly sound check
  12. Why on Earth Is Jim Crane Doing Interviews Right Now? By Dan Solomon jim-crane-astros-owner-interview
Tags: The Culture, Houston Center for Photography, Photography

Popular

  1. Recipe: Chile con Queso By Courtney Bond
  2. All 143 Willie Nelson Albums, Ranked By David Courtney, Michael Hall, Max Marshall, Joe Nick Patoski, John Spong and Christian Wallace willie nelson albums ranked
  3. Struggling Texas Farmers Thought Hemp Might Save Them. The Crop Hasn’t Yet Delivered. By Morgan O'Hanlon rise-and-fall-of-hemp-texas
  4. As if 2020 Weren’t Bad Enough, We Are Now Running Out of Dr Pepper By Dan Solomon dr-pepper-shortage-texas
  5. A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast By David Courtney Padre Island National Seashore
  6. Texas Kids Got COVID-19 at Summer Camp. Is School Next? By Courtney Runn camp-pine-cove-tyler-texas
  7. This Restaurant Reimagines El Paso’s Favorite Taco By José R. Ralat tacoholics-el-paso
  8. Where to Go Swimming Now in Texas By Elena DeBre and Isaac Engelberg garner state park
  9. The Best Thing in Texas: Curbside Larry Is the Hero We Need in These Times By Dan Solomon
  10. The Cartel Next Door By Michael J. Mooney illustration showing the entrance to an exclusive gated community

Latest

  1. August 11, 2020 What Sheryl Sculley Learned While Battling San Antonio’s Police and Fire Unions
  2. August 11, 2020 As if 2020 Weren’t Bad Enough, We Are Now Running Out of Dr Pepper
  3. August 11, 2020 Watch Sarah Jarosz on Texas Monthly’s Sound Check
  4. August 11, 2020 A Houston Photo Exhibit Captures the Sense of Solidarity From the Pandemic’s Early Days
  5. August 11, 2020 Sit, Stay, Wait: What Training a Puppy Taught Me About Pandemic Life
See All \

Comments

Recommended

01
The Texas Roadside Photographer Who Finds Beauty in the Banal

By Wes Ferguson

02
Fashion Photography Gets a Texas Accent at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms

03
Corpus Christi Photographer to Use Guggenheim Grant on El Paso/Alaska Project

By Clayton Maxwell

04
See 3,822 Miles of Texas Borders From Above Through Aerial Photographs

By Charley Locke

05
training-puppy-pandemic
Sit, Stay, Wait: What Training a Puppy Taught Me About Pandemic Life

By Brittani Sonnenberg

06
The Best Thing in Texas: Curbside Larry Is the Hero We Need in These Times

By Dan Solomon

07
Hollywood, Texas: Matthew McConaughey All Writes, All Writes, All Writes a Book

By Sean O'Neal

08
Sarah Jarosz sound check video
Watch Sarah Jarosz on Texas Monthly’s Sound Check

By Andy Langer

09
TM-recommends-go-gos
Texas Monthly Recommends: The New Go-Go’s Documentary

By Texas Monthly

10
black-is-king-beyonce
How Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Reimagines Family Histories

By Kiana Fitzgerald

11
sound check
Get Ready for a New Season of Texas Monthly’s Sound Check Music Series

By Texas Monthly

12
jim-crane-astros-owner-interview
Why on Earth Is Jim Crane Doing Interviews Right Now?

By Dan Solomon

Latest

What Sheryl Sculley Learned While Battling San Antonio’s Police and Fire Unions

By Dan Goodgame

As if 2020 Weren’t Bad Enough, We Are Now Running Out of Dr Pepper

By Dan Solomon

Watch Sarah Jarosz on Texas Monthly’s Sound Check

By Andy Langer

A Houston Photo Exhibit Captures the Sense of Solidarity From the Pandemic’s Early Days

By Michael Hardy

Sit, Stay, Wait: What Training a Puppy Taught Me About Pandemic Life

By Brittani Sonnenberg

Many Students Couldn’t Connect to Online Classes in the Spring. Will This Fall Be Different?

By Brittney Martin

Faulty Cell Locks Are a Problem in Texas Prisons—Especially During COVID-19

By Keri Blakinger

This Restaurant Reimagines El Paso’s Favorite Taco

By José R. Ralat

Struggling Texas Farmers Thought Hemp Might Save Them. The Crop Hasn’t Yet Delivered.

By Morgan O'Hanlon

The Texanist: Can an Alabamian Be the Voice of Big Tex?

By David Courtney

Texas Monthly Recommends: The New Go-Go’s Documentary

By Texas Monthly

TM Happy Hour: A Southern Sipper With a Kick

By Jessica Dupuy