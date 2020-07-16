How Robots Are Revolutionizing Nursing

Rolling down the hall, the most popular new staffer at Dallas’s Medical City Heart Hospital accepts a fist bump from a nurse before stopping into a supply room to pick up gauze and saline solution to bring to a patient’s room. Next comes a trip to the elevator, where the staffer, named Moxi, asks a doctor to push the button for the fourth floor. The doctor, who knows Moxi hasn’t yet mastered reading and button-pushing, smiles and obliges. Once off the elevator, Moxi travels to the correct room and drops the supplies in a bucket just outside the door. A passer-by offers a high five. Moxi turns to face the visitor, beeps pleasantly, and changes the shapes of its eyes from circles into hearts.

Moxi is a robot, the world’s first full-time automated nursing assistant, built by Austin-based Diligent Robotics. It handles the kind of menial tasks—replenishing supplies, running samples to the lab—that can greatly reduce the time nurses spend on direct patient care (by as much as 30 percent, according to Diligent). It was that bit of data that inspired Diligent cofounders Andrea Thomaz and Vivian Chu to develop Moxi back in 2016.

For Diligent, Medical City is its first official client, thanks to a two-year contract for a pair of Moxi robots that began last fall. (Moxi prototypes previously logged a total of 120 days in action across four Texas hospitals in a series of beta tests that began in 2018.) Moxi can be programmed to handle a daily routine as well as respond to on-demand needs when summoned via iPad. Its mechanical arm can reach for and pick up objects, and it has a lockbox for transporting sensitive materials. Sensors allow it to anticipate and avoid obstacles along crowded corridors, and its roughly human form and behavior, including a head that swivels to face people it interacts with, help make it a natural part of the hospital workflow. “If you’re just a trash can robot without a head, it’s really hard for anybody to tell what you’re doing and what you might do next,” explains Thomaz, who is a UT-Austin associate professor of engineering as well as Diligent’s CEO.

To be sure, robots have been available to hospitals for decades—highly specific surgical robots, for instance, or rudimentary automated vehicles—but artificial intelligence is now enabling the creation of interactive machines capable of more complex, dangerous, or varied tasks. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, the potential for such technology, and the speed of its adoption, took on new urgency.