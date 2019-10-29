During the World Series, fans have gotten a glimpse at many advertisements, including for the new series premiering on Apple TV+. We’ve been reminded of the existence of Taco Bell, and given seen a preview of Linda Hamilton’s return to action hero status in Terminator: Dark Fate. We’ve also been treated to questionable ads for the Austin-based jobs site Indeed.com.

Let’s start with a look at one of the more, uh, tacky commercials, “Home,” which packs all of the emotional manipulation of a dark-money political ad into a brief spot for the company.

That’s a heavy fifteen seconds, so I’ll break it down: The ad starts by putting the viewer in the shoes of a father who has failed his crying child. Why is she crying? Because he promised that she wouldn’t have to move, and whatever’s going on with his career is going to take the family to a faraway city where she will never see her friends again. In addition to including a close-up of the heartbroken tween’s face, we get shots of the shame-filled patriarch, who has so disappointed his daughter that she slams the door in his face. The whole scene is soundtracked by a haunting, minor-key piano score and voiced over by a hyper-serious narrator. And then, the man’s phone dings with hope, as he gets a notification from Indeed. It informs him that there’s an operations director job listed presumably nearby, where his daughter will be able to continue growing up with the friends she made after their last move, as the ad’s narrator informs us. The young girl then opens her door to her father as the score swells. That’s a lot to take in when you’re just trying to watch some baseball. Are you experiencing professional failure at this very moment? Then boy, is this ad no fun for you to watch. Doing okay right now? Just be aware that, in a volatile economy, you could be in a high stakes situation like this one pretty soon! Selling a product—any product, even a jobs website—by suggesting that you owe it to your family to use it, lest you doom your daughter to misery, is pretty dang gross. It also doesn’t make much sense. The dad here doesn’t even look at his phone when it dings, so how does he know he can reassure her that there’s hope on the horizon? More to the point, the notification on his phone doesn’t say “incoming job offer,” just “1 new job available.” I don’t have kids, but even I know better than to get a child’s hopes up just because I saw a job listing that I might be qualified for. If your kid is mad at you because you broke your promise not to make them move again, how do you think they’re going to feel if you don’t happen to make it to the second round of interviews? If you’re not old enough to identify with the parent in that ad, though, don’t worry—Gen Z gets theirs, too, in Indeed’s ad about “The Text.”