As almost all events are canceling and rescheduling for the foreseeable future, musicians are moving to social media and digital platforms to livestream concerts from their homes, empty venues, or wherever they can. Many Texan artists have hopped on this effort since the cancellation of SXSW, but there are plenty of upcoming series and concerts from all across the state that you can tune into as you’re social distancing. We’ve compiled a list so you can start planning breaks from writing the next King Lear, and we’ll continue to update this page as more artists announce their livestream plans. Some of these livestreams require a fee, but most are free with the suggestion of tips via digital tip jars or donations to local charities.

Ongoing

Jackie Venson

Austin musician Jackie Venson has committed to bringing daily content to her Facebook page not once, but twice a day. On March 16, Venson posted her first livestream jam session, which she plans to do every night at 9:30 p.m. And on March 18, she announced that she’d be posting a “daytime television show” called JVTV featuring archival footage, like her piano recital from 2008, at 1 p.m. daily.

Gina Chavez

Latin-folk singer and Austinite Gina Chavez is livestreaming nightly sessions from her home where you can watch her jam out or build a song starting with a single looped vocal recording. Watch her previous recordings on her Facebook page or tune in at 8 p.m. for the newest livestream.

Cat Cohen

In lieu of her weekly “Cabernet Cabaret” comedy shows, millennial comedian Cat Cohen announced she’s bringing the laughs to Instagram Live from her home on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The Houston native will be joined by a rotating cast of comedians from New York and Los Angeles.

Space Kiddettes

For music, chats, and even a workout, tune in to Houston’s synth-pop group Space Kiddettes’ Facebook page or Instagram. They’ve scheduled an array of weekly programming that includes music sessions on Mondays, their podcasts on Tuesdays, and a “hybrid physical workout” on Thursdays. They also plan to have a virtual concert on March 26 with donations going to Houston’s Pearl Bar, and will continue to announce details on upcoming streamed concerts.

DJ Mel

Clear your living room for a makeshift dance floor, because every Saturday, Austin’s DJ Mel is providing a family-friendly Living Room Dance Party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. He initially started this effort on March 14 after the cancellation of SXSW and drew hundreds of thousands of viewers. His next livestream is March 21 and can be found on his Facebook page.

Snarky Puppy

After the cancellation of their spring tour, Snarky Puppy, the ten-piece jazz fusion band that formed at UNT, announced that they’re offering a variety of master classes. Different members of the ensemble will cover topics of their choice. Their first class is this Friday at 3 p.m. with Michael League talking about music composition.

Marc Rebillet

Stream daily doses of funk music by Dallas native Marc Rebillet across his social platforms. You’ll find him cozied up in a kimono playing music on his synth, making beats, and taking calls from fans in between.

March 19

Love & Lightstream

From March 17 to 21, the Austin music patron organization Black Fret is presenting a series featuring six hours of performances. Each day, livestreaming begins at 4 p.m. and features a number of local bands and musicians. You can make a donation, tune in, and watch recorded shows from the week here.

Cabin Fever Couch Fest

Lubbock native Colin Gilmore will be teaming up with Tammy Lynn to bring you music from the comforts of their home. They plan to play their favorite covers and some original songs starting at 5 p.m. here.

‘Til Further Notice

The annual “anti-fest” held in Willie Nelson’s backyard will instead have a livestreamed event, ‘Til Further Notice, starting at 6 p.m. Acts include Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, and many more. Fans can opt to contribute via a digital tip jar that will be readily available throughout the broadcast.

Women That Rock

Women That Rock, a Brooklyn-based music curation and discovery platform spotlighting women in music, is dropping a compilation video of the artists who were going to perform at their SXSW show. Pelvis Wrestley, Madison Baker, and Van Mary, all from Austin, are among the bands participating. Look out for the video on their Instagram around 6 p.m.

March 20

ACL Stands with Austin

(Editor’s note: This event will be hosted by Andy Langer, who hosts our National Podcast of Texas.)

In an effort to help those hit hardest by SXSW’s cancellation, Austin City Limits Radio will host a two-hour telethon-style event raising money for the Austin Community Foundation’s Stand with Austin Fund. Watch or listen to exclusive work-at-home performances by Britt Daniel of Spoon, Shakey Graves, Jackie Venson, the Texas Gentlemen, and many other artists.

Fat Tony’s Extremely Free Concert

As a fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, rapper Fat Tony is livestreaming a concert from Purgatory, a Brooklyn venue. The show starts at 9 p.m., but you can donate to the cause ahead of time here.

Emily Gimble

The third-generation Texas musician Emily Gimble (granddaughter of the legendary Johnny Gimble) is having a “virtual hootenanny” from Caldwell County. The livestream starts at 6 p.m., and Gimble has said that she plans for these performances to become ongoing.

March 21

Shakin’ All Over

The Houston crew of DJs specializing in ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and cumbia announced they’re livestreaming an Afternoon Delight DJ Set at 4 p.m. They’ll be playing everything from “’60s Soul to ’70s Disco,” available on their Facebook and Instagram, and donations will be accepted during the set.

Sydney Wright’s CoVid-eo Show

Austin-based singer-songwriter Sydney Wright plans to livestream a performance on Facebook Live. Tune in at 8 p.m. for the Snyder native, who was set to play for SXSW.

Azul Barrientos

Azul Barrientos, a San Antonio–based singer and musician specializing in Latin musical traditions, is having a “stay at home” concert at 8 p.m. You can watch on her Facebook page, Instagram, or YouTube channel.

March 22

Jeff Plankenhorn

Jeff Plankenhorn, the Austin-based artist known for his patented lap slide guitar, is holding a virtual show at 8 p.m.; more details to come here.

April 10

Stories From the Road

The Austin Blues Revue is welcoming blues guitarist and Houstonian Alan Haynes to talk blues history. Listen in from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on their Facebook page.

April 16

No matter the circumstances, April 16 is to be celebrated as Selena’s birthday. Bidi Bidi Banda, an Austin-based Selena tribute band, is planning a #BidiBidiBirthday in case we’re still social distancing then. The party starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

TBA

Fusebox Festival

Fusebox, a nonprofit arts organization in Austin, was set to have their annual festival this April. Instead, they’re collaborating with their 2020 artists and other stakeholders to hold a virtual festival that also will take place in April.

Nina Diaz

When Nina Diaz, singer and guitarist for Girl in a Coma, announced the postponement of her March 22 show, she also mentioned Facebook and Instagram Live music for her fans to come soon.

Disco, TX

DJ and event planner Blake Ward typically plays parties across Dallas but has recently put his efforts toward a streaming show to help out the city’s creative community. His Kickstarter has surpassed his initial goal of $1,200, so he’s now hoping to raise $2,500 to bring on more artists. They’ve posted a teaser for Cory Kilduff’s set, but dates and times have not yet been announced.

Erykah Badu

Dallas native Erykah Badu announced her plans to livestream a performance, in which fans pick the songs, sometime on the weekend of March 20 for the price of $1 per ticket. More details on the exact date and time are to come.

Lisa Loeb

Dallas musician Lisa Loeb released her new music video for “Sing Out,” made in collaboration with 5-Minute Crafts in an “effort to share some ideas for things to do at home.” In a post on Facebook, Loeb also said to look out for music to come on her social media channels in the following weeks.