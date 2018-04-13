The Culture

How to Make Your Own Shangri-la

Hairdresser and local celebrity Karlos Anzoategui, known as Karlos With a K, on throwing the most memorable parties in town.

By
Emily McCullar
Issue
May 2018
Share
Notes

Karlos at home.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

As told to Emily McCullar.

We moved [to San Antonio] when I was a child. Without giving you my age, just know I’m not twenty, but I’m not ninety. We grew up in King William [neighborhood], so I was exposed to a lot of beautiful homes. We had a humble house, but we were around the grand mansions. I would look at beautiful houses and villas in magazines and I would brag to my friends and say, “That’s the house I’m going to have one day.” I think that helped me direct my life to where it’s at now.

As you very well know, there’s a lot of sadness and horror in the world, and I made a Shangri-la here. It transports you to a different realm. I’ve been in this house for over twenty years, and for the last fifteen I’ve been doing the White Party, which signals [the start of] summer. I just started gathering interesting people: lawyers, doctors, art patrons, politicians, from country club [members] to average workers.

Guests are usually greeted by acroyoga performers. It’s a big crowd-pleaser. That’s during the day. We usually follow it with a fashion show poolside at some point, then, as it starts getting dark, we have a group of aerialists who work with fire. They’re very talented, and we’ve never had an accident.

My house has two wings, and I have what I call a crowd-control surveyor, a friend of mine who moves people around, and he’ll usually let divorcées know when [their exes] arrive. And then they usually stay to separate wings. They can come and go and never see each other. 

My house doesn’t have cedar posts and a couple of cows in the front yard, but you can live like this and socialize like this and still call yourself a San Antonian and a Texan, because it comes from the heart. 

Was that well said?

“Fab artist Giovanna takes a leggy pose.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“The goddess in purple turned heads as she entered the bash.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

"Nothing like a cool margarita to keep the party heat down!"

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“Poolside chat.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“This captures the exotic inside ambiance of the villa!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“An inside view of the Moorish pool plaza.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

"Inside my hair salon Le Mirage in the west wing of the villa."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“What is that, my grill man/friend doing a shot? Lol! He deserves it! His taquitos stole the crowd!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“Female guests posing with show of Fiesta color.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“The temperature rises, the music goes Latin, and the margaritas hit my guest as I take the limelight!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“A view from the Sky Terrace looking down at festive guests.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

“What’s a Fiesta party without a selfie?”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 12 Photos

How to Make Your Own Shangri-la

“Fab artist Giovanna takes a leggy pose.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“The goddess in purple turned heads as she entered the bash.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

"Nothing like a cool margarita to keep the party heat down!"

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“Poolside chat.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“This captures the exotic inside ambiance of the villa!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“An inside view of the Moorish pool plaza.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

"Inside my hair salon Le Mirage in the west wing of the villa."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“What is that, my grill man/friend doing a shot? Lol! He deserves it! His taquitos stole the crowd!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“Female guests posing with show of Fiesta color.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“The temperature rises, the music goes Latin, and the margaritas hit my guest as I take the limelight!”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“A view from the Sky Terrace looking down at festive guests.”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

“What’s a Fiesta party without a selfie?”

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

More from this collection

San Antonio at 300

From billionaire Kit Goldsbury to artist Ana Fernandez to former NBA All-Star Tim Duncan, seventeen San Antonians reveal why their historic city may be the most interesting place in America right now. Read more.

Trending

  1. The Raid on YFZ Ranch, Ten Years Later

    April 6, 2018 By Katy Vine

  2. The Best Thing in Texas: Micheal Brown Gets Into Twenty Top Universities

    April 9, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. The Texanist: Hi, I’m From East Texas! Uh, Where Is That, Exactly?

    April 7, 2018 By David Courtney

Share
Tags: Society, Karlos with a K, san antonio, white party

Comments

Recommended

01
San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time

By Patricia Sharpe

02
The Future Is Bilingual

By Charley Locke

03
Our San Antonio Playlist: Music That Captures the City in Its 300th Year

By Katy Vine

04
Rob the Original’s Hair Designs Are the Real MVPs

By Katy Vine

05
Owen Wilson Wow
Getting Together to Say ‘Wow’ Like Owen Wilson Is the New Flash Mob

By Dan Solomon

06
Are We Misdiagnosing the Cause of Gun Violence?

By Elizabeth Lewis

07
Civility Starts With Me

By Jenifer Sarver

08
Virgin de Guadalupe
San Antonio Is the Mother of Texas

By Jan Jarboe Russell

09
Johnny Manziel
Will Johnny Manziel’s #ComebackSZN Work?

By Eric Benson

10
Untitled (Plastic Cups), 2006, by Tara Donovan, part of an exhibit at Ballroom Marfa co-curated by Laura Copelin and Timothy Morton.
Timothy Morton is Houston’s Own Catastrophe Guru

By Michael Agresta

11
Post Office mailman with a friendly dog
Why Do Dogs In Houston Attack More Post Office Carriers Than In Any Other City?

By Dan Solomon

12
Astrodome
A Domecoming to Remember

By Michael Hardy

Latest

San Antonio at 300

By Texas Monthly

The Alamo Is Still Under Siege

By Robert Rivard

‘There Is No Irony in San Antonio’

By John Nova Lomax

San Antonio Is a City of Metamorphosis

By John Phillip Santos

Tim Duncan Has a Car Story for You

By Michael Hall

Maverick Still Haunts the City

By Texas Monthly

The Most Innovative Mexican Fare Is Thousands of Years Old

By Patricia Sharpe

Plaza Culture Is Making a Comeback

By Tom Foster

Not Your Grandfather’s Conjunto

By Katy Vine

The Remarkable Rise of One of Texas’s Most Accomplished Families

By Cary Clack

San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time

By Patricia Sharpe

The Future Is Bilingual

By Charley Locke

Texas Monthly