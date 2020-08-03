With live music venues shuttered and touring plans on indefinite hold, Texas’ music community has had to get super-creative. From drive-in concerts to homespun livestream performances, musicians are doing what they can to connect to audiences—and, in a lot of cases, completely retool how they record and share new music. On August 11, Texas Monthly will launch a new installment of our Sound Check series that will feature five our favorite Texas artists playing from home. It’s summer, so they’ll be outside in their backyards, performing live and virtually chatting a bit with Texas Monthly’s Andy Langer.

The series, sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer, will debut new episodes at texasmonthly.com/soundcheck every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. from August 11 to August 25, 2020.

Here’s who we have coming up:

Tuesday, August 11 | Sarah Jarosz

In June, this three-time Grammy winner released World On the Ground, a collection of stories inspired by her hometown of Wimberley. She recently released a new video for a tune from the album, “Johnny,” which was named one of the Best Songs of 2020 by Time magazine.

Thursday, August 13 | Charley Crockett

A descendent of frontiersman Davy Crockett, this Austin-based singer-songwriter released his eight record, Welcome to Hard Times, last Friday. In a recent Texas Monthly piece, Jewly Hight described its central theme as “wily survival in a socially, politically, and economically rigged system.” A series of three new music videos he shot last week at Austin’s Sam’s Town Point will be released soon.

Tuesday, August 18 | Sir Woman

Kelsey Wilson, whom Texas music fans will recognize from her time in the critically acclaimed Americana act Wild Child, is Sir Woman. In March, the project—which melds indie pop with R&B and gospel—was awarded Best New Band at the Austin Music Awards. The group’s debut EP is tentatively due later this month, and you can get a preview from the first single, “Making Love,” which is accompanied by a video that features fans and friends dancing to the tune while holed up in quarantine.

Thursday, August 20 | David Ramirez

Raised in Houston and now based in Austin, the prolific singer-songwriter’s new album, My Love Is a Hurricane, is a collection of love songs that chronicle a particularly heartbreaking breakup. And while the album was written pre-pandemic, Texas Monthly recently noted that “while the world is a stranger and more terrifying place…the album nonetheless takes on a different kind of immediacy now.” To promote the record’s release, Ramirez recorded this version of the title track from home:

Tuesday, August 25 | Los Coast

Last year, Rolling Stone declared Los Coast “Austin’s best-kept secret,” though their genre-jumping psychedelic-leaning debut—last year’s Samsara—ended up going a long way toward establishing national buzz-band status. After touring with Austin’s Gary Clark Jr. last year, they recently teamed up with him for a one-off charity single—a cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”—that benefits DAWA, which provides emergency financial need to musicians, artists, social workers, teachers, healing practitioners, and service industry workers of color.