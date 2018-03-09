The Culture

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

The night was packed with Hollywood luminaries who have a soft spot for Texas.

By
Eric Benson
Date
Mar 9, 2018
Share
Notes

Over the past several years, the Texas Legislature has slashed budget incentives for film productions, some of the most high-profile Texas-set movies and TV shows (Hell or Highwater, Waco, Hap & Leonard) have been shot in the neighboring states, and the dream of Austin as a laid-back, iconoclastic alternative to Hollywood seems to be in peril.

And yet, the Austin Film Society’s eighteenth Texas Film Awards on Thursday was packed with Hollywood luminaries who have a soft spot for Texas. (Full disclosure: Texas Monthly was a sponsor of the Texas Film Awards, and Executive Editor Kathy Blackwell was the chair.) Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet referenced the famous Texas-map scene in Richard Linklater’s Bernie. Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer—who founded Dallas- and San Antonio-based BIRD Bakery with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers—accepted the Variety One to Acclaim award, honoring breakout talents. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson—who shot much of his 2007 oil epic, There Will Be Blood, near Marfa—was presented with an inaugural Jonathan Demme Award, which honors the late director who championed young, little-known Texas filmmakers in the early 1980s and exhibited their work around the country. In an on-stage conversation with Anderson, Linklater credited Demme’s “Made in Texas” film program with convincing him that Austin was a place where a young filmmaker could go to make bold, personal work.

At least for one night, concerns about the state of the state’s film industry took a backseat to art.

The eighteen-year-old Texas Film Awards took place in the new AFS Cinema for the first time.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Directors Richard Linklater and Paul Thomas Anderson discuss the legacy of Jonathan Demme and his influence on their work.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Academy Award–nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, a New York native who gained a more nuanced understanding of Texas from Richard Linklater’s Bernie, introduces his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, one of the evening’s honorees.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Girls Trip star Regina Hall poses with Austin director Andrew Bujalski. Hall stars in Bujalski’s upcoming “breastaurant” comedy Support the Girls.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Fans snap photos of actor Timothée Chalamet.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Actor and Texas bakery impresario Armie Hammer, whom the New York Times critic Wesley Morris has called “hilariously handsome,” accepts the Variety One to Acclaim award.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Austin Chronicle founder Louis Black introduces the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Richard Linklater, Austin Film Society CEO Rebecca Campbell, and Paul Thomas Anderson pose for a photo.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Dallas writer-director Augustine Frizell, whose debut feature, Never Goin’ Back, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, speaks about her experience as an Austin Film Society grant recipient.

Gary Miller/AFS

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

The eighteen-year-old Texas Film Awards took place in the new AFS Cinema for the first time.

Gary Miller/AFS

Directors Richard Linklater and Paul Thomas Anderson discuss the legacy of Jonathan Demme and his influence on their work.

Gary Miller/AFS

Academy Award–nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, a New York native who gained a more nuanced understanding of Texas from Richard Linklater’s Bernie, introduces his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, one of the evening’s honorees.

Gary Miller/AFS

Girls Trip star Regina Hall poses with Austin director Andrew Bujalski. Hall stars in Bujalski’s upcoming “breastaurant” comedy Support the Girls.

Gary Miller/AFS

Fans snap photos of actor Timothée Chalamet.

Gary Miller/AFS

Actor and Texas bakery impresario Armie Hammer, whom the New York Times critic Wesley Morris has called “hilariously handsome,” accepts the Variety One to Acclaim award.

Gary Miller/AFS

Austin Chronicle founder Louis Black introduces the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award.

Gary Miller/AFS

Richard Linklater, Austin Film Society CEO Rebecca Campbell, and Paul Thomas Anderson pose for a photo.

Gary Miller/AFS

Dallas writer-director Augustine Frizell, whose debut feature, Never Goin’ Back, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, speaks about her experience as an Austin Film Society grant recipient.

Gary Miller/AFS

Trending

  1. Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

    March 7, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

  2. Talk Like a Texan: The Pronunciation of Bowie Knife, Jim Bowie, and David Bowie

    March 1, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  3. The Girl Who Told the Truth

    February 21, 2018 By Michael Hall

Share
Tags: Film, Texas Film Awards

Comments

Recommended

01
Caleb Landry Jones
We Just Realized That Caleb Landry Jones Was On ‘Friday Night Lights’

By Dan Solomon

02
Paula Prentiss
Happy Birthday, Paula Prentiss

By Tom Carson

03
dan patrick let her speak
Dan Patrick Says He Will Block the Filming of “Let Her Speak” from the Texas Senate Chamber

By R.G. Ratcliffe

04
Shelby Swartz LBJ library
Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

05
Welcome to Lufkin sign
Meanwhile, in Lufkin… February 2018 Edition

By Sonia Smith

06
Selena H-E-B Bag
How H-E-B’s Selena Grocery Bags Broke the Internet

By Dan Solomon

07
Aaron Watson
Exclusive Song Premiere: Aaron Watson Takes on Pat Green

By Haley Butler

08
When The Fire Came to ‘Waco’

By Jodi Walker

09
Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) lunges for the end zone as Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) defends in an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, January 11, 2015 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Congrats, Dez Bryant, the NFL Rules Committee Finally Admits #DezCaughtIt

By Dan Solomon

10
James Harden (#13) of the Houston Rockets drives against Dante Cunningham (#33) of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
James Harden Will Win the NBA MVP Award This Year

By Leif Reigstad

11
Homegrown Music Festival
Dallas’s “Homegrown” Music Festival Headliners Come From Austin—And That’s a Good Thing

By Dan Solomon

12
One57 Manhattan Michael Dell
Michael Dell Bought the Most Expensive Residence Ever Sold in New York City

By Dan Solomon

Latest

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Rick Perry Delivers the Gospel of ‘Energy Realism’

By Michael Hardy

VIDEO: ‘Texas Monthly’ Examines the 2018 Primaries

By Carlos Sanchez

Democratic Blue Wave Surged But Did Not Look Like a Tsunami

By R.G. Ratcliffe

How the Alamo Got Its Hump

By John Nova Lomax

Contested Races and Potential Upsets: What to Watch in the 2018 Primaries

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Texas Monthly