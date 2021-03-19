Seventy-five thousand mourners signed the condolence book at Selena’s 1995 funeral, which was held at Corpus Christi’s convention center. Then, more than two decades later, 4,500 fans attended her 2017 star-unveiling ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame— the largest-ever crowd for such an event. Today, 1.2 million people follow Selena’s official Instagram account. (By contrast, The Notorious B.I.G., the superstar rapper who died in 1997 at the age of 24, has 585,000 Instagram followers.)

Beauty Queen

Fans are still eager for Selena-inspired looks, as evidenced by the 37,500 signatures on a 2015 petition to create a MAC Cosmetics makeup line in her honor. It became the company’s best-selling collaboration of all time, outperforming those branded by contemporary stars such as Lorde and Mariah Carey.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Selena: By the Numbers.” Subscribe today.