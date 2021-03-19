Today, more than a quarter century after Selena’s death, Texans continue to honor her, listening to her music, watching movies and television series about her, and purchasing Selena-themed merchandise. To give a quantitative sense of her legacy, we’ve compiled a numerical breakdown of a fraction of her many achievements, as well as the impact her life story and work had on millions of fans.
Award Tour
Selena was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year at the Tejano Music Awards a total of eleven times—nine of them consecutively. All told, Selena reaped 68 awards for her music, including, with the addition this year of a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, two Grammys.
Data Mining
Scores of fans around the world streamed Selena’s music via Spotify in 2020— specifically, 11 million minutes of it. Texas currently ranks second among U.S. states for the most Selena plays. (California nabbed first place, with Illinois, Florida, and New York rounding out the top five.) Globally, her biggest markets on Spotify are Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Santiago, Chile, where 580,000, 214,000, and 148,000 listeners have streamed her songs, respectively.
In Memoriam
Seventy-five thousand mourners signed the condolence book at Selena’s 1995 funeral, which was held at Corpus Christi’s convention center. Then, more than two decades later, 4,500 fans attended her 2017 star-unveiling ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame— the largest-ever crowd for such an event. Today, 1.2 million people follow Selena’s official Instagram account. (By contrast, The Notorious B.I.G., the superstar rapper who died in 1997 at the age of 24, has 585,000 Instagram followers.)
Beauty Queen
Fans are still eager for Selena-inspired looks, as evidenced by the 37,500 signatures on a 2015 petition to create a MAC Cosmetics makeup line in her honor. It became the company’s best-selling collaboration of all time, outperforming those branded by contemporary stars such as Lorde and Mariah Carey.
This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline "Selena: By the Numbers."
