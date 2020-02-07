The Culture

An Intimate Photo Exhibit at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum Immortalizes Selena

Photographer John Dyer’s iconic images of the fallen singer are being shown for the first time.

By
Cat Cardenas
Date
Share
Notes

© John Dyer

In 1992, while working on assignment for the Spanish-language magazine Más, photographer John Dyer captured a star on the rise. Fresh off the success of her breakthrough album Entre a Mi Mundo, 21-year-old singer Selena Quintanilla was poised to take her regional success in Texas and Northern Mexico to the next level. Dressed in her signature bustier, gold hoops, and black high-waisted pants, the Texan took to the red curtain backdrop, basking in the glow of a spotlight with the same magnetism she radiated on stage. In that moment, it became immediately clear to Dyer why people were drawn to her.

Just two years later, when Dyer was on assignment for Texas Monthly, Selena was a Grammy Award-winning artist who had shattered sales records for Tejano artists; her 1994 album, Amor Prohibido, reached quadruple platinum status. When Dyer met with Selena this time, at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre, she carried a subdued energy with her and seemed visibly exhausted from constant touring.

Now, 25 years after her sudden death, a selection of photos from Selena’s shoots with Dyer are being shown publicly for the first time, as part of the McNay Art Museum’s “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” exhibit. On view through July 5th, the photos were originally meant to be part of the museum’s current “Fashion Nirvana” exhibit, but curators decided to expand it into its own show once they saw the images.

Five photographs (as well as a digital slideshow) are exhibited inside the Pat and Tom Frost Octagon—an intimate part of the museum that feels almost like a chapel erected in the late singer’s honor. “When I walked in one day, I met a woman who told me she couldn’t even look at one of the photos anymore because it brought up too many emotions,” Dyer said. “There were people in tears the day it opened. There’s still so much emotion there all these years later, and I can’t explain that. Selena represents something very powerful to a lot of people.”

Dyer gave Texas Monthly a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it was like to work with the Queen of Tejano.

"When you’re a photographer, you always have to take some time to get to know your subject and make them feel at ease," he says. "There’s a ritual that happens there as you’re getting to know each other and finding a level of comfort to get the job done. Selena was extremely comfortable and confident in herself—not at all camera shy. We got working together very quickly and shot for probably eight or nine hours, but it felt like time just flew by. She was full of life, an absolute free spirit who was just funny and enthusiastic."

© John Dyer

View Slideshow 5 Photos

"Originally, we wanted to get some shots of her without makeup, and I don’t recall who insisted that it wasn’t going to happen, but the implication was that she not appear in public without a certain kind of makeup look on," Dyer recalls. "I kind of regretted not pushing back more. This shoot was in 1994, and by that time she had been through the celebrity meat grinder. She had just come from a couple of days of shooting and I could tell she was just exhausted. Those photos show a much more pensive, quiet Selena."

© John Dyer

View Slideshow 5 Photos

"This is rare, but almost every shot I got was a keeper," Dyer says. "There are times that you shoot and you wonder if you have anything by the end, but it wasn’t like that. I got everything because of how incredibly photogenic she was. Because of her performing, she was very aware of how she came across. The camera just loved her."

© John Dyer

View Slideshow 5 Photos

"She drove up to my studio in a little red hatchback," he remembers. "She must have had every outfit she owned in there, because it took three of us to bring everything in. It was different hats, bustiers, and boots, and I just kind of let her do her thing and run with it. She had designed a lot of the outfits herself, so I let her direct that part."

© John Dyer

View Slideshow 5 Photos

"We were on the mezzanine at the Majestic, one of my favorite places in the whole world," he says. "There’s a beautiful light coming through a stained glass window. I was shooting on film, so I chose daylight. I knew the shots would be very warm, but there was a blue light coming through the stained glass—I think it added a lot."

© John Dyer

View Slideshow 5 Photos

An Intimate Photo Exhibit at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum Immortalizes Selena

"When you’re a photographer, you always have to take some time to get to know your subject and make them feel at ease," he says. "There’s a ritual that happens there as you’re getting to know each other and finding a level of comfort to get the job done. Selena was extremely comfortable and confident in herself—not at all camera shy. We got working together very quickly and shot for probably eight or nine hours, but it felt like time just flew by. She was full of life, an absolute free spirit who was just funny and enthusiastic."

© John Dyer

"Originally, we wanted to get some shots of her without makeup, and I don’t recall who insisted that it wasn’t going to happen, but the implication was that she not appear in public without a certain kind of makeup look on," Dyer recalls. "I kind of regretted not pushing back more. This shoot was in 1994, and by that time she had been through the celebrity meat grinder. She had just come from a couple of days of shooting and I could tell she was just exhausted. Those photos show a much more pensive, quiet Selena."

© John Dyer

"This is rare, but almost every shot I got was a keeper," Dyer says. "There are times that you shoot and you wonder if you have anything by the end, but it wasn’t like that. I got everything because of how incredibly photogenic she was. Because of her performing, she was very aware of how she came across. The camera just loved her."

© John Dyer

"She drove up to my studio in a little red hatchback," he remembers. "She must have had every outfit she owned in there, because it took three of us to bring everything in. It was different hats, bustiers, and boots, and I just kind of let her do her thing and run with it. She had designed a lot of the outfits herself, so I let her direct that part."

© John Dyer

"We were on the mezzanine at the Majestic, one of my favorite places in the whole world," he says. "There’s a beautiful light coming through a stained glass window. I was shooting on film, so I chose daylight. I knew the shots would be very warm, but there was a blue light coming through the stained glass—I think it added a lot."

© John Dyer

Trending

  1. The Chilton
  2. A Battle for the Soul of Marfa
  3. Who Would Have Guessed Patrick Mahomes Would Be the Best Texas Quarterback of the 21st Century?
  4. The Real Problem With ‘American Dirt’
  5. The Night the Music Died
Share
Tags: Music, Corpus Christi, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio, Selena, Selena Forever/Siempre Selena, Tejano music, Texas Music

Comments

Recommended

01
trailer-line-at-don-Rauls
The Quesadilla Moreliana at Carnitas Don Raúl Is a Cheesy, Mixed-Meat Delight

By José R. Ralat

02
Mayo Thompson circa 1980.
Mayo Thompson Pays Off Corky’s Debt

By Andy Beta

03
Roho-torta
Ro-Ho Pork & Bread’s Torta Ahogada Is a Taste of Guadalajara That’s Part Science and Part Art

By José R. Ralat

04
bill callahan music
For Singer Bill Callahan, Home Is Where the Art Is

By Paula Mejía

05
owen-wilson-hollywood-texas-1
Hollywood, Texas: Owen Wilson Joins the Marvel Universe

By Sean O'Neal

06
texas music untold stories
Join Us at SXSW for Texas Music: The Untold Stories

By Michael Hall

07
Texan-star-filled-grammys
Texans Had a Big Night at the 2020 Grammys

By Dan Solomon

08
A-Night-with-Janis-Joplin
Texas Monthly Recommends: ‘A Night With Janis Joplin’

By Texas Monthly

09
boys state movie
The Documentary ‘Boys State’ Delivers a Dose of Political Hope to Our Divisive Age

By Jason Cohen

10
The Real Problem With ‘American Dirt’

By Richard Z. Santos

11
the gentlemen movie
Is Matthew McConaughey Good Again?

By Dan Solomon

12
JJ-watt-on-snl
Is J.J. Watt Funny? A Texas Monthly Investigation

By Dan Solomon

Latest

Texas Monthly Recommends: ‘A Night With Janis Joplin’

By Texas Monthly

Texas Monthly Receives Four National Magazine Award Nominations

By Texas Monthly

An Intimate Photo Exhibit at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum Immortalizes Selena

By Cat Cardenas

Hollywood, Texas: Owen Wilson Joins the Marvel Universe

By Sean O'Neal

Join Us at SXSW for Texas Music: The Untold Stories

By Michael Hall

Moreno Barbecue’s Brisket Is Tender and Juicy Beyond Belief

By Daniel Vaughn

Recipe: Mini King Ranch Casseroles From ‘The Defined Dish,’ by Alex Snodgrass

By Paula Forbes

Bull Session: Donald Trump Remembers the Beautiful, Beautiful Alamo

By Sean O'Neal

BBQ News Roundup: Blue Moon Closes, Franklin’s Backyard Smokers, and a Barbecue Bandit

By Daniel Vaughn

The Documentary ‘Boys State’ Delivers a Dose of Political Hope to Our Divisive Age

By Jason Cohen

The Real Problem With ‘American Dirt’

By Richard Z. Santos

The Iowa Caucuses Taught Us Once Again That No One Knows Anything 

By Christopher Hooks

Texas Monthly