In Selena, Queer Tejanos See Themselves as Brilliantly Transfigured and Free to Love Grandly

On a humid, warm night in the spring of 2008, at a party in McAllen, I met the man who would become my first boyfriend. After staring at me all evening from across the room, he finally walked up, introduced himself, and asked who I knew there. “Hardly anyone,” I said.

“Good,” he replied. “I don’t know anyone, either. Do you want to get out of here?”

“Where did you want to go?” I asked.

He shrugged and said, “Let’s go to Whataburger.”

The breeze blew weakly through palm trees as we drove. We ordered double Whataburgers in the drive-through, then settled into the garishly lit parking lot to eat. Hundreds of moths fluttered around the lights, reminding me of the Friday night football games I used to watch in my hometown of Harlingen. As we ate in silence, too nervous to look at one another, he played the only Selena album that he was familiar with at the time—her fifth, Dreaming of You—on the car stereo. Later that night, after we went to his condo on South Padre Island, ostensibly to walk along the beach, I held his hand while humming the bridge to the album’s title track. When we shared our first kiss later that evening, “I’m Getting Used to You” swayed gently in the background.

It’s not unusual for South Texas queers to have tender, personal Selena stories. In the years since her death, she has become a gay icon, especially in Texas and especially among queer Tejanos. But how is it that a Jehovah’s Witness from Lake Jackson who never, to my knowledge, expressed explicit support for her gay fans has come to occupy such an important place in many of their lives?

A big part of this stems from Selena’s life story. Her family, like so many Mexican American families in South Texas, was culturally conservative. Though her father, Abraham, pushed her into music, Selena was, for years, strictly reined in. She and her siblings practiced long hours with the family band, Selena y Los Dinos, leaving her little time to interact with children her age. As she once told tejano historian Ramón Hernández, well into her teenage years she had neither gone on a date nor attended a football game. Dancing with someone outside of her circle was out of the question, too. “I don’t dance with strangers unless they ask my dad for permission,” she said.

But as Selena came of age, Abraham’s desire to protect her from the world clashed with her growing independence. Abraham may not have liked the provocative stage outfits she designed for herself, but it was her secret romance with her bandmate Chris Pérez that really set him off. When he discovered their relationship, he forced them apart. This story is well-known to Selena’s admirers, but the tale carries a twinge of pain for queer fans of her music. They understand the peril of being found out by their families, the ache of not being able to hold their boyfriend’s hand at a barbecue or of having that boyfriend introduced to relatives as “just a friend.” (Selena immortalized the concept of forbidden love in one of her most popular tunes, “Amor Prohibido.”) But there’s inspiration here, too: after Abraham ended their affair, Selena and Pérez eloped, a metaphor for the liberation that so many gay people have sought. She almost seemed to be telling us, “It gets better.”