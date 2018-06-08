Here’s What Solange and Saint Heron Should Call Their IKEA Collaborations

On Thursday, Solange announced that her cultural brand, Saint Heron, would be collaborating with IKEA to create an interior design collection.

According to the announcement, Solange will work with Saint Heron’s co-curator, Armina Mussa, to create “architectural and interior design objects with multifunctional use” in partnership with the Swedish furniture brand. In some ways, it’s a natural progression for Solange, who has stepped solidly into her role as a contemporary artist: Since the release of her latest album, A Seat at the Table, in 2016, she has created performance pieces at the Menil Collection in Houston, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa.

Saint Heron is excited to announce an upcoming creative collaboration with @IKEAtoday, exploring architectural and design objects with multifunctional use. Stay tuned for more information! #saintheron pic.twitter.com/hNsWUPk28c — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) June 7, 2018

Neither Saint Heron nor IKEA have offered specifics about what the pieces would be or even when the collection might be available, but Solange has been clear about what inspires her:

the wiz, sacred geometry, crop circles, ancient egyptian architecture, artwork by the legendary earth wind and fire and sun ra, donald judd, robert wilson, the bills bills bills video, noguchi, alvin ailey, trisha brown, holy mountain, mahogany, landscapes, the sun, the moon 💫 https://t.co/QsLZnsTzgv — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 5, 2018

As early fans of IKEA x Solange, we decided to get a head start and make some predictions about what the GNØWLS collection might look like. We can’t wait to buy the sæts for our conference room—hopefully they come with a matching tæble.

CLÖSET: Open wardrobe, white. This sustainable wood closet is built for years of handling multi-patterned outfits. It features an open design to prevent any accidental lock-ins.

CRÄNE: Mobile, multicolor. The patterns face downward to distract the child from the metal clouds and a sense of existential loneliness. Warning: It turns in circles and may make viewers dizzy.

SCÄLËS: Slatted base for a bedframe, adjustable. Forty-eight slats of layer-glued birch, lacquered candy-red, are divided into twelve comfort zones. The adjustable slats are ideal for when you’re weary of the ways of the world.