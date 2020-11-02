Many of us have been experiencing debilitating election-based anxiety for months, and we know that tomorrow it will only get worse. Some of us are even setting up plans for how to endure the hours between when the polls close and when we know the election results. It could all be over tomorrow night, easy-peasy. Or, there could be days of vote counting and court arguments! Who can say?

Personally, I will be spending tomorrow with my two-and-a-half-year-old niece and one-year-old nephew—whose mere existence gives me a semblance of hope for the future—while also probably eating Mr. Gatti’s pizza for the first time in years, because that sounds comforting. In that spirit, myself and my colleagues at Texas Monthly have queued up some calming videos to assuage your anxiety in this time of uncertainty and vitriol.

A documentary about Big Bend that will make you feel not-horrible for more than 25 minutes.

Writer/photographer/pilot Jay B. Sauceda’s videos from his Cessna trips around the state’s perimeter.

Alejandro Vasquez’s documentary about a high school mariachi band in the Rio Grande Valley (as featured in Pop Up Magazine’s Summer 2020 show).

Choose your Beyoncé:

I don’t even know what’s happening here, but I like it.

Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, Alright, and so on…

One word: wow!

The Houston Zoo has a whole baby animal playlist on YouTube, FYI.

A beautiful short film about the Bamberger Ranch Preserve:

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’s video “Texas Sun.”

A live recording of Guy Clark performing “That Old Time Feeling” cut with vintage photos.

The speech that won Tommy Lee Jones a dadgum Academy Award.

Any video featuring Esteban “Steve” Jordan, a.k.a. the Jimi Hendrix of the accordion.

In the event that this is, in fact, the apocalypse, this video proves that the world will be in good hands with the Blue Lacys.

Real estate videos of West Texas land.

A very fit 71-year-old hula-hooping to Doug Sahm’s song “Devil Heart.”

And finally, all the videos from Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s legendary final concert, at the Astrodome.

Good luck, y’all!