The least cool major award show in the country, the Grammys, once again celebrated our coolest artists on Sunday night. That tension lies at the heart of the event, which pits incomparable talents against one another in an attempt to determine who’s objectively more deserving of an award like Song of the Year. This year, alternative pop artist Billie Eilish swept the four major awards categories, including Album of the Year, becoming only the second artist to do so—the first was San Antonio native Christopher Cross, who sailed to success at the same ceremony back in 1981.

Musical taste is idiosyncratic and personal, and determining whether Eilish’s “Bad Guy” is a better record than, say, Khalid’s “Talk,” Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” or Post Malone’s “Sunflower” is inherently subjective, an attempt to quantify the unquantifiable. And while several Texas stars took home awards, including Lizzo and Gary Clark Jr., our state particularly dominated in the performances peppered throughout the ceremony.

The most genuinely moving of the evening’s performances didn’t come from a current chart-topper or an artist nominated in a half-dozen categories, but rather from someone who has been open about going through a difficult time recently. Demi Lovato’s performance of her new song “Anyone,” accompanied by only a piano and her stunning vocals, reintroduced the Dallas-raised musician to the world following her well-publicized struggles with addiction.

Demi Lovato performing her new single “Anyone” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XDlmLSQhZc — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) January 27, 2020

“Anyone” isn’t a song about overcoming something, making it a rarity among the ballads that singers often bring to the Grammy stage. The victory it signals is that its singer was there to perform it at all. And at an event like the Grammys, where performances that aim for “powerful” often veer into “corny” (see: Usher’s Prince tribute), Lovato turned the moment into something memorable.

Not every song translates to the Grammys stage so effectively. Gary Clark Jr., who took home awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Contemporary Blues Album for his This Land (and its eponymous single), played the song backed by the Roots. The song is Clark’s most impassioned single, a full-throated response to the racism that he’s experienced as a black man in America. But a performance in which Clark self-censors (dropping the “fuck you” and n-word in the chorus) is by definition going to feel limited. Still, the fact that Clark—flanked by flames and performing with a tuba keeping bass—brought even a muted rendition of “This Land” to the Grammys was something to witness.