WHO: Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver (and currently San Francisco 49er) Marquise Goodwin, plus his mom and his sister.

WHAT: A straight-up tearjerker of a video that shows how a guy who clearly puts the “good” in “Goodwin” chose to celebrate his three-year, $20.3 million contract extension.

WHY WE CARE: Goodwin had a big year in 2017. Prior to that, the 2013 third-round draft pick looked like a potential NFL washout: In four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, he caught fewer than fifty passes, and in some years he struggled to stay healthy enough to even see the field. But after joining the 49ers in the off-season, he broke out in a big way in the 2017 season, catching 56 passes for 962 yards—both bigger totals than he’d posted in the four previous seasons combined—and establishing a clear chemistry with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers, keen to keep a player they’d signed to a last chance deal happy, offered him a serious contract extension.

Goodwin celebrated that extension by giving his mom and sister, who lives with cerebral palsy, an incredible gift. He had them wear blindfolds and drove them to a surprise location: the new house he bought for them.

Goodwin, conscious of the fact that even random strangers on the Internet like to share in happy moments, posted the whole thing on Instagram (shout-out to the camera operator and whoever rolled out a literal red carpet for the family!) so we can all watch the tears of joy stream down his mom’s face.

The specific location of the house isn’t listed (and it’s really none of our business), but the Rowlett High School grad did tag a realtor who works out of the DFW area in the post. We’ll assume that this means that Goodwin has a comfy bedroom to stay in whenever he returns to Texas, whatever city it might be in. And as the 2018 season inches ever closer, we’ll find room in our hearts to root for Goodwin to exceed expectations a second time—if only so we can imagine his family celebrating each touchdown in that new house.