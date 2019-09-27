WHO: Tony Romo, your second-favorite former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

WHAT: The game of golf, at which Romo apparently excels.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: Few figures inspire more conflicted feelings among Cowboys fans than Tony Romo. The maddeningly inconsistent signal-caller had a tendency to throw the most aggravating interceptions, to wilt under pressure—and also to elevate bad teams well beyond the mediocrity they hoped to achieve. Perhaps the best way to summarize Romo’s NFL career is by revisiting this tearful press conference in which Terrell Owens both acknowledges Romo’s inconsistencies and supports him with an “I-just-love-the-guy” defensiveness.

Romo, 39, is no longer playing in the NFL. These days, he’s the best color commentator in football, an admittedly subjective judgment that’s nonetheless entirely true. But that’s not all that he’s great at. It seems he’s also a legit, pro-caliber golfer these days.

After shooting a two-under-par round of 70 on Thursday, he’s on the verge of making the cut to play on Saturday and Sunday in the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event taking place in California’s Napa Valley. While the oddsmakers saw Romo’s entrance into the tournament as a sort of vanity project (they gave him an absurd 10,000:1 chance of winning it), Romo is defying history by playing well enough to have a shot at playing all four days of the tournament. The odds against him have dropped considerably—as of Friday afternoon, he has a 4:1 shot of making the cut, according to sports gambling site Bovada—and CBS, the network for which Romo works in his day job as a broadcaster, has announced a backup plan if Romo’s busy golfing during the Bears/Vikings game he’s set to call on Sunday. (He would be replaced by Boomer Esiason).

Given Romo’s propensity for, ah, not always succeeding on the biggest stages, it would be surprising to see him go on to golf glory. On the other hand, you don’t get to the places Tony Romo has been in his life and career without an iron will, dedication, and freakish athletic ability. To qualify, Romo will have to be one of the top 65 players (plus those tied for 65th place) heading into the weekend—and right now, he’s on pace to do it.

“You just start from the beginning,” Romo told PGATour.com on Thursday, when asked how he approached the tournament. “You’re not very good, not very good, and then all of a sudden you make the leap somewhere and all of a sudden you can be more efficient and you can do things a little bit better.”

In his time with the Cowboys, Romo certainly experienced plenty of being not very good, then doing things better—and, more importantly, he clearly had much experience handling an unreasonable amount of pressure. Few athletes have had to deal with more criticism from a more passionate fanbase than Tony Romo, so some cameras at the Safeway Open aren’t likely to intimidate this guy.

