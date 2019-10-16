WHO: Houston rapper Trae tha Truth.

WHAT: Another example of the hometown hero standing up for his community.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: Trae tha Truth has become something of a folk hero in Houston. He came through in a big way in the wake of Hurricane Harvey—not just raising money, but personally showing up in boats to rescue stranded Houstonians from rising floodwaters (including Orlando Magic guard Jonathon Simmons). In the years since, he’s made giving back something of a full-time avocation.

The latest example of that comes to us via the Houston Chronicle, which told a story about Trae’s work on behalf of Sheila Henry, a Houston-area grandmother who had been carjacked in the city earlier this month. “When I saw it, I felt two things: anger and hurt,” the rapper told the paper. “I couldn’t help but think, ‘What if this had been my mom or my grandmother?'”

Trae organized a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Henry, but he didn’t stop at just raising money to get her damaged truck repaired. He also stopped by her house to personally check on her, gave her some additional resources to help relieve her stress in this trying time, and let the thirty-year veteran newspaper carrier for the Chronicle know that the community was there for her. In addition to the online crowdfunding, the paper reports, he also hosted a fundraising event for Henry last week. Ultimately he presented her with a check for $10,000 and her F-150, newly repaired.

“There aren’t many people that will come to your rescue,” Henry told the Chronicle. “He didn’t have to do it. I think he is fantastic.” If every community had a few dozen Trae tha Truth types working in their hometowns, we’d be living in a safer, happier, and more just world.