Three-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz joins us today for the first in our summer 2020 Sound Check series. Jarosz released her new album, World on the Ground, a collection of stories inspired by her hometown of Wimberley, in June, and has been waiting out the quarantine in Nashville, Tennessee. She joins us from her backyard for an interview and to perform two songs from the album: “Hometown” and “Johnny,” the latter of which was named one of the Best Songs of 2020 So Far by Time magazine.

Join us again on Thursday for Charley Crockett’s Sound Check performance, and stay tuned for more from Sir Woman (August 18), David Ramirez (August 20), and Los Coast (August 25). New episodes can be found at texasmonthly.com/soundcheck every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. from August 11 to August 25, 2020.