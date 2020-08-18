For the third installment of Texas Monthly’s summer 2020 Sound Check series, Kelsey Wilson, whom Texas music fans will recognize as the co-leader of the critically acclaimed Americana act Wild Child, performs a pair of songs she wrote for her solo project, Sir Woman. In March, the new effort—which melds indie pop with R&B and gospel—was awarded Best New Band at the Austin Music Awards. The group’s debut EP will be released in October.

Wilson told Texas Monthly that Wild Child will return to the studio next year; the seven-piece pop mini-orchestra she leads with co-founder Alexander Beggins released their last record, Expectations, in 2018. Wilson is also a member of Glorietta, a collaborative project that also includes Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez, singer-songwriter David Ramirez, and the Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada.

Our Sound Check session is acoustic and minimalist by design, but you can get a preview of Sir Woman’s more lushly orchestrated studio work from the first single, “Making Love,” which is accompanied by a video that features fans and friends dancing to the tune while holed up in quarantine.

Join us again on Thursday for a Sound Check session from David Ramirez (August 20) and again on Tuesday August 25 for Los Coast. New episodes can be found via Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. from August 11 to August 25, 2020. Find previously published videos at texasmonthly.com/videos.