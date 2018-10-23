“I think Dallas wins it. Look, they needed a big-time player. They’re 3-4. The division is wide open. They needed someone that could stretch the field besides Cole Beasley. “On the outside, they want to run the football certainly with Zeke Elliott, it starts there, strength of their team, but Dak hasn’t been able to have that guy. They want to stretch the field, that’s the power of this offense, and they haven’t had anybody that can do that out there. And Amari can do that. “First two years in the league, he had over 1,000 yards receiving. That’s what he’s done. I think Dallas wins that trade.”

Witten isn’t necessarily an objective source, of course—he’s a longtime favorite of the Jones family, and perhaps the last person in sports media one would expect to criticize the team. But let’s entertain his theory: what would it actually take for the Cowboys to win the trade?

First-round draft picks are no sure thing. Cooper is the tenth first-rounder from 2015 to change teams before the end of his first contract. So on the one hand, this deal makes some sense: Cooper is a known quantity, and by making this trade, Jones and his team can’t blow their first-round pick in 2019 on someone who truly stinks.

On the other hand, we pretty much know what Cooper’s ceiling is, which is to be a 1,100 yard slot receiver with six or seven touchdowns. That falls far short of what a superstar at the position accomplishes. Dez Bryant’s best days are almost certainly behind him, but Cooper at his best couldn’t touch Bryant during his 2012-2014 stretch, during which he posted 1,300 yards per season and double digit touchdowns each year. Could the Cowboys have gotten a receiver in the 2019 draft that would have been as good as Bryant was during his height? Jon Gruden will find out—and have that player under contract for at least four years, while Cooper will hit free agency in 2020.

The Cowboys “win” this trade, then, only if Cooper elevates them from yet another mediocre sub-.500 NFC East team to a Super Bowl contender. They’re 3-4 right now, and just lost to Washington, who sit at 4-2 atop the division. If Cooper’s presence means that they win eight of their next nine games, and have an offense that looks capable of competing with truly terrifying teams like the Rams, then cool, Jerry’s a visionary. But if he plays the way that he’s been performing over the past two years, then he’s basically just Cole Beasley without the budding rap career. The Cowboys already have one of those.

That said, the Cowboys have reached before, and it’s worked out for them. Ezekiel Elliott needed to exceed all expectations to be worth taking, as a running back, in the top five of the 2016 draft—and he did. Was Cooper kept from achieving his true potential in the NFL because of the Raiders’ scheme, coaching changes, or quarterback? It’s technically possible!

For the Cowboys to “win” this trade the way that Witten suggests, then, they need Cooper to be better than the receivers they could have taken with the pick they gave up, since he’ll be with the team on a cheap contract for a lot less time. They also need him to elevate the 2018 version of the Cowboys to true contention. And Jones clearly believes that’s possible—last month, he insisted on the radio that he believed that the middling Cowboys offense was on the verge of being as good as the soaring Rams because they had picked up an offensive cast-off named Tavon Austin (who currently has seven receptions in this season, and who had thirteen in Los Angeles last year). The logic doesn’t necessarily hold, but he’s right that in order to compete with the league’s best teams, they do need help at receiver. The question, ultimately, is if Amari Cooper, rather than any of the incoming crop entering the draft in 2019, is the one to do it.