While putting together our Women’s Voices Project, we heard from women about the importance of getting involved in local issues, the challenges of coming forward after experiencing sexual harassment, and the role of female mentors. It can be daunting to figure out how to take the first step towards reporting a harasser or advocating for change within your community. Here are resources for where to start.

First, decide what actions you’d like to pursue. “Each person who experiences harassment needs to decide what justice looks like to her,” says Laramie Gorbett, a human trafficking specialist at the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault. “Figure out whether you want to report the abuse so that it stops, or if you want ramifications within your company, or legal or criminal ramifications for the behavior.”

Document your experiences , and consult your employee handbook for your company’s specific protocol for reporting sexual harassment, whether that be informing your boss, going to Human Resources, or submitting an incident claim.

If you work at a company with fifteen or more employees, or work for state or local government (no matter the number of employees), you can file a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the Texas Workforce Commission within 180 days of the incident.

If you’re a member of a union, contact it for guidance on how to negotiate reporting an incident within your company.