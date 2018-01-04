Meanwhile, in Lufkin… December 2017 Edition

Our favorite recent items from the police blotter of the ’Lufkin Daily News.’

We’re not sure if more strange things necessarily happen in Lufkin than in other small towns, but the police blotter at the Lufkin Daily News has always been one of our favorites in the state. Here are some of the highlights from December.

December 29, 2017

Someone reportedly stole lottery tickets worth $7 from an unlocked vehicle.

December 28, 2017

Men reportedly stole laundry detergent from Dollar General.

December 26, 2017

A counterfeit $50 bill was reportedly used to purchase tacos.

December 24, 2017

A customer allegedly refused to return equipment to a rental company.

December 23, 2017

Someone reportedly stole baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in front of Angelina County Courthouse. Sheriff Greg Sanches said a new baby Jesus was purchased and placed in the scene.

December 20, 2017

A woman reported her sister shoved a hamburger in her face and threw a drink in her lap.

A man allegedly bought $5 worth of donuts with a fake $50 bill Monday.

December 19, 2017

Management at Sun-N-Pines reported damage to a wall in one of the rooms.

December 15, 2017

A man reported his breadsticks stolen from him while walking through a parking lot.

December 14, 2017

A renter sold appliances from a rental property.

December 13, 2017

A man reported he made a rude comment on social media about someone, who then drove to the complainant’s residence and threw a bottle at him.

December 12, 2017

A person contacted the sheriff’s office to report a stray horse on his property “in the event someone was looking for it.”

December 9, 2017

A complainant reported receiving numerous vulgar phone calls from a specific number. Apparently an elderly relative had called the number by accident, and the subject was retaliating.

December 6, 2017

A man reported being hit in the head with an aluminum level by a friend.

December 5, 2017

A man found clothes and a backpack in his yard, which did not belong to him.

December 4, 2017

A woman reported that she received “narcotics” in the mail, but the package was not addressed to her.