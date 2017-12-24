Merry and Bright in Houston’s River Oaks

Every December for a least decade, thousands of people come to see the elaborate Christmas displays that illuminate Houston’s posh River Oaks neighborhood. But getting the elegant houses ready for the masses is more than an afternoon with a ladder and extension cords—these installations are big business.
Cost estimates from installers range from $5,000 on the low end, to $100,000 for a truly wild set-up that you might find on a country estate or commercial building. At least one business in the Houston area—We Light the Holidays—runs a full-service decoration service, planning displays with customers and storing extra lights during the off-season. But primarily it’s businesses like lawn care, pest control, and air-conditioning companies that get in on the lucrative light installations just for the season.
Steve Trauber’s display—which features a live Santa and elves—is situated in the heart of River Oaks, and is one of the most popular amongst crowds. Trauber hires Tiffany and Gordon Lester, a husband-and-wife duo who run a feed store near Austin for most of the year, to install his lights. Neighbors describe Trauber as a pioneer of truly elaborate Christmas displays in River Oaks. He started putting up lights around seven years ago, and a friendly competition with a neighbor soon ensued. “Next year we did more, and he did more,” he says. “It was kind of like an arms race.”
That neighbor moved away, but the lights go on. “It’s gotten better and better every year,” Trauber says. “This year’s the best ever.”
The lighted houses in River Oaks draw huge crowds and create a seasonal cottage industry.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Four-year-old Mia Bella Espinosa gets her picture taken with Santa. On Fridays and Saturdays Steve Trauber’s house features five snow machines and a live Santa with elves. Tiffany Lester, who helps install Trauber’s set-up along with her husband, Gordon, and often is there to take pictures on the weekends, estimates she sees around 1000 families each weekend. Mia Bella’s parents, Monica and Robert, say this was their second year visiting the River Oaks Santa.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
In a warehouse in West Houston, crate after create of decorations sit ready for work crews. Tom Burgess, pictured here, co-runs We Light the Holidays with Steve Elkins. The pair also run a mosquito control business. “Mosquito control work slows down in November and December,” Burgess jokes. “We thought, ‘What can we do to make a little extra money?’”
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Crews set up lights at Gary Moss's house, which lies just beyond the boundaries of the River Oaks neighborhood. Moss, who owns a lawn-care business, used to do Christmas light installations, but now directs clients to We Light the Holidays. “Christmas is a very, very special time of the year for my family,” Moss says, noting that two of his three kids are off at college. “It's the one time of year my family gets to spend time together. I want the house to be welcoming and inviting.”
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
We Light the Holidays’ best-known set-up in River Oaks is Chris and Vivie O’Sullivan’s house on Groveland Lane. The couple has been getting their oak tree wrapped since they moved in. “It’s become almost a civic duty,” Chris says. Vivie estimates that two to three marriage proposals happen in front of their house every holiday season. “My plan this year is to have a bottle of champagne and two glasses ready,” Chris says.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
On weekends, a line of horses stretches along Lazy Lane as Classic Carriage Company picks up sightseers. “We try to create traditions for people,” says Rick Tatum, who runs the company. “People who come and ride once will usually ride every year. That's what we try to do: to make memories.” Tatum typically begins accepting reservations for the rides in October.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Jose Noesi handles the lower-level lights on his employer's house as crews with L3 Designs work in the trees.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Sightseers cruise along River Oaks Boulevard in the heart of River Oaks. The River Oaks Country Club, seen in the background, also joins in on the festivities.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Designing and installing these decorations can take weeks or months. Planning sometimes can start as early as July. Here, crews from L3 Designs, a local holiday light business, set up lights on a River Oaks lawn.
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Photograph by Hunter Klaus
Tags:
Architecture, Houston, The Culture
Get Texas Monthly. Daily.