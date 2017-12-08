Texans Enjoying the Flurry of Snow

On Thursday, Texans stepped outside to a rare sight: snow. The flurry astonished people from Houston to Laredo, and many put on their warm layers and headed outside to make snowmen, have a snowball fight, and admire the streets and homes blanketed in white. Some young Texans even saw snow for the very first time. Here are some of the best photos of Lone Star residents enjoying the chilly surprise.
Dressed as Santa Claus, Eldon Hansen stood in front of the Alamo as snow fell in downtown San Antonio on Thursday. The National Weather Service said up to 2.5 inches of snow had been measured in the San Antonio area. The most recent comparable snowfall in San Antonio was in January 1987, when 1.3 inches of snow accumulated, but the most recent major snowfall was 13.2 inches in January 1985.
Larry and Licette Wagner walked in the snow on Escarpment Boulevard in Austin on Thursday.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Cacti catch the flurries on East Sixth Street in Austin.
Christine Co made a snowball while playing in the snow in Spring on Friday.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
A snowman began to melt in a snow-covered park in San Antonio on Friday.
Melting snow clung to a cactus in San Antonio on Friday.
Snow blankets trailers at El Cosmico, in Marfa.
Cat Davis, left, gets a kiss from her daughter, Lilly, age four, while playing in the snow at Meyer Park in Spring on Friday. It was the first time Lilly has seen snow.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Houston Fire Department firefighter Phuoc Ngo placed a hat on the snowman he and his wife made in Spring on Friday.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Karyn Archer walked her dogs Maverick, left, and Dakota along a path lined with snow-covered trees at Meyer Park in Spring on Friday.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
