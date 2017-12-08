Texans Enjoying the Flurry of Snow

On Thursday, Texans stepped outside to a rare sight: snow. The flurry astonished people from Houston to Laredo, and many put on their warm layers and headed outside to make snowmen, have a snowball fight, and admire the streets and homes blanketed in white. Some young Texans even saw snow for the very first time. Here are some of the best photos of Lone Star residents enjoying the chilly surprise.

AP Photo/Eric Gay Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP Sean Leary AP Photo/David J. Phillip AP Photo/Eric Gay AP Photo/Eric Gay Rowdy Dugan AP Photo/David J. Phillip AP Photo/David J. Phillip AP Photo/David J. Phillip