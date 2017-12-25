See Texas Monthly’s Favorite Photos from 2017

By Texas Monthly StaffDecember 25, 2017Comments
Eduardo “Lalo” Cavazos, owner of Lalo’s Sportsman Club in Laredo, Texas. | Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
Marie’s Cherokee in Arlington, Texas. | Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Photograph by Trevor Paulhus
Deer crossing the Blanco downstream from Halifax Ranch in December 2016. | Let the River Run
Photograph by Kenny Braun
Edwin Debrow, photographed at the William G. McConnell Unit, a maximum-security prison in Beeville, on July 22, 2016. | The Prisoner
Photograph by Matt Rainwaters
Dan Patrick in his office at the Texas State Capitol on December 20, 2016. | The Power Behind the Throne
Photograph by Jason Madara
Aaron Watson, photographed on his property near Buffalo Gap on January 18, 2017. | The Underdog's On Top
Wyatt McSpadden
Albert Ice House and Dance Hall, outside Stonewall. | Hidden Texas
Ritual, a French-inspired luncheonette in Jacksonville. | Hidden Texas
Photograph by Jessica Attie
A glass of prickly pear wine at the Capri, in Marfa. | Hidden Texas
Photograph by John Davidson
James Harden, photographed on January 30, 2017, at the Toyota Center. | Star Rocket in Flight
Photograph by Art Streiber
The author’s nine-year-old daughter, Ursula, following Bear Grylls Survival Academy instructor Ashley Montgomery into the woods at YMCA Camp Cullen. | Born to Be Wild
Photograph by Wynn Meyers
Kerry Max Cook, photographed in Austin on December 10, 2016. | The Trouble with Innocence
Photograph by LeAnn Mueller
Galveston Bay. | 3,822 Miles
Photograph by Jay B Sauceda
Jane A. Hambric School, in El Paso. | 3,822 Miles
Pork ribs at Gatlin’s BBQ. | The Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas
Photograph by Jody Horton
Greg Gatlin, the pitmaster at Gatlin's BBQ, in Houston. The Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas
Franklin Barbecue in Austin. | The Golden Age of BBQ
Photograph by Watt McSpadden
Welcome to the Green Machine
Photograph by Darren Braun
Dallas Police Chief David Brown, photographed in Dallas on April 6, 2017. | The Empathy of David Brown
A look inside Theater One of Richard Linklater and Austin Film Society’s AFS Cinema. | Richard Linklater Builds His Dream House
Photograph by Nick Simonite
Filmmaker Chelsea Hernandez. | Ten Filmmakers on the Rise
Photograph by Bill Sallans
The Shelf Life of John Mackey
Photograph by The Voorhes
Pinto Canyon Road, near Marfa, Texas. | The Drug Runners
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp and his dog, Guapo, on a walk at the ranch. | Country Revival
The Franklin Ranch on June 24, 2017. | The Day the Fire Came
Ted Barrow (left) and a volunteer wading through salvinia-infested waters in Willowson's Woodyard on July 13, 2017. | Creature from the Green Lagoon
The Texas Express practices at twilight. | For the Love of the Game
Bill Rogers in Port Aransas, after Hurricane Harvey. | Voices from the Storm
Photograph by Todd Spoth
The famous shark head at Port Aransas's Destination Beach & Surf, photographed on August 31, 2017. | Voices from the Storm
Gary Clark and Leon Bridges on February 4, 2017. | Why Gary Clark Jr. and Leon Bridges Aren't Just Nostalgia Acts
Arkey Blue's Silver Dollar, in Bandera. | Everything You Need to Know About Texas Music in 2017
Photograph by Matt Johnson
