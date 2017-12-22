Travis Scott Finally Dropped His Album With Quavo From Migos

Trappy Holidays, everybody.

Back in April, Travis Scott and Quavo from Migos teased a collaborative project the two were exploring. As the year went on, there were hints on Twitter, but none of the details that make a project seem real—a release date, a track list, a title, anything other than one of the artists saying things like “soon” when asked. With the second Migos album due in January, the window for the project, called Huncho Jack, was shrinking. But this week, the duo pulled a surprise-drop, revealing the album’s art on Wednesday and releasing it to the internet on Thursday night.

The album features guest appearances by Quavo’s Migos partners Takeoff and Offset (although he doesn’t do much on the track he appears on), and is a relatively sedate affair. There are minor-key piano melodies before the drums come stuttering in, moody guitar lines, and medium-tempo flows, in ways that feel appropriate for a mid-winter release. Listen to the whole album below: