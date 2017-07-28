Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play
Trump’s Approval Rating Sinks to 42 Percent in Texas: Your Texas Roundup

Plus: Ken Paxton is set for a trial around the holidays, Austin loses it’s title as the best city to live in, and a trucking company comes under fire after the death of ten immigrants in a trailer.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He sat there and held her and petted her and talked to her and put the mask on. It was amazing to see.”

—Jaime Telfeyan, of Leander, to KTBC. Telfeyan’s house burned down after it was struck by lightning earlier this week, but firefighters managed to save her two cats, two-month-old Rainbow Cupcake and two-year-old Mr. Butterworth. After firefighters found the cats inside, Leander Fire Department Lieutenant Tony Anguiano helped rehabilitate the animals with a tiny little oxygen mask and some petting. 

BIG NEWS

Not Winning
Donald Trump won Texas by a decisive nine points in the November election, but now the president’s approval rating is underwater. According to a new Gallup poll measuring the average job approval rating over his first six months in office, only 42 percent of Texans approve of his performance. Texas is among 31 states across the country where the majority of poll respondents disapprove of the job Trump has done since the election, according to CNN. And the Lone Star State is one of ten other states where Trump’s approval rating has flipped after voting for him in November, joined by Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina. The only states with a larger net loss than Texas are Michigan and North Carolina, and Texas is tied with Indiana for the biggest gap between Trump’s margin of victory in November and his net job approval—a difference of eighteen points. As Vox notes, Gallup’s method of polling “all adults” might inflate the impact of Texas’s Hispanic voters, who historically have lower election turnout rates (in a recent poll by Texas Lyceum, 61 percent of Texas Hispanics disapproved of the job Trump is doing). But the overall numbers are still pretty shocking for a state that’s been solid red for decades.

MEANWHILE, IN TEXAS

Holly Jolly Trial
After playing a game of Judge Shuffle, Attorney General Ken Paxton finally has his trial date set. Paxton is scheduled for a holiday-time trial, with jury selection starting December 1 and testimony beginning on December 11 for his securities fraud case, according to the Houston Chronicle. District Judge Robert Johnson, a fresh face in the 177th Criminal Court, made the decision in a hearing on Thursday, the second hearing Johnson has presided over since he was assigned the case after it was moved from Paxton’s home of Collin County to Harris County. Paxton’s trial had originally been scheduled for May, and it was moved to September before it was again pushed back as Paxton’s attorneys sparred with prosecutors over where the case would be heard and by whom. If it seems as though Paxton’s case has been dragging on forever, it’s because it has. He was originally indicted in July 2015.

Fall From Grace
Austin frequently tops a lot of “best of” lists, and since 2015 it’s held down the number-one spot in WalletHub’s “Best Big Cities to Live In” survey. But no more. WalletHub’s latest study saw Austin drop precipitously from number one all the way down to lowly number six, beat out by Virginia Beach, Seattle, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Colorado Springs, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Of course, there’s nothing to be ashamed of as the sixth-best city in the country, but Austin seems to have been sunk by its low affordability rating (32 out of 62 cities ranked), a number that doesn’t seem like it will get any better in the near future. Texas was well-represented on the list, with eight cities in all. Austin was joined by El Paso (ranked 25), Arlington (30), Forth Worth (33), San Antonio (35), Dallas (43), Corpus Christi (47), and Houston (48). The only state to land more cities on the list was California.

Risky Business
Following the deaths of ten people who were found trapped in the trailer of one of Pyle Transportation’s trucks, the company is now under fire for its troubling history of shady business practices, according to the Associated Press. Dozens of immigrants were found trapped in a sweltering truck in a San Antonio Walmart parking lot last weekend, and the driver, James Bradley Jr., was charged on Monday for the deaths. Pyle said that it didn’t know anything about what federal authorities have called a sophisticated smuggling operation that’s been linked to a Mexican cartel, but federal regulators have launched an investigation into the company’s safety record, which isn’t great. The Iowa-based company’s owners have previously found themselves in trouble with regulators for falsifying records, refusing to pay taxes, and falling out of safety compliance. The company has also been sued for failing to pay drivers, and some former drivers told the AP that Pyle “routinely pushed them to violate federal safety rules.” As one ex-driver told the AP, Pyle is a good place to work only “if you don’t like rules.”

WHAT WE’RE READING

Some links are paywalled or subscription-only.

Baylor will have to produce the original documents, not summaries, of sexual assault reports since 2003 Waco Tribune-Herald

A Tom Bean city councilman was let go on a DWI Saturday, then was arrested in another drunk driving incident Thursday Sherman Herald Democrat

A white teenage girl in Denison was indicted for falsely claiming she was raped and kidnapped by three black men Sherman Herald Democrat

The leader of the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America apologized for the “political rhetoric” in Trump’s speech Dallas Morning News

A clown in Jacksonville changed his legal name to KornPop KYTX

  • Charlie Primero

    > …according to CNN

    LOL

    • Sam Jacinto

      Do you prefer Infowars?

    • amendingangel

      My God, we have to find a cure for this disease you have!

  • amendingangel

    Texas Monthly…because Texas can’t handle news, daily.

    • Janice Archer Weaver

      Don’t mess with Texas!

  • Janice Archer Weaver

    Same pollesters that gave Hillary the win?

    • rushthis

      Nobody gave her the win. Focus.

      • Janice Archer Weaver

        They yacked Trump had no path to victory right till the end. Even after the last nail in her coffin was driven. Wolf was begging John King over at the board to find him a county, a community, a fork in the road, anything!

    • José

      Are you saying that support for Trump in Texas has not declined?

      • Janice Archer Weaver

        (?) You feel confident with polls after Hillary?

        • José

          Do you not answer questions?

          • Janice Archer Weaver

            Only intellegent ones. Not a question about a biased poll of a handful of people in a small pollester selected area.

          • José

            The words are spelled “intelligent” and “pollster”.

            My question was simple, clear, and relevant. The article above states that Trump has lost support in Texas. A lot. You seem willing to criticize pollsters without providing specific rationale (I’ll bet that Gallup’s forecast of popular vote was within standard error ranges.) And you are avoiding the main point altogether.

            So do you believe that support for Trump has declined in Texas? Or not? Thank you!

        • Ivan

          Janice the polls were right. She won the popular vote and that is what polls measured. Perhaps, you should take a course on Statistics. There are many online and free.

          • Janice Archer Weaver

            Polls measure who & what the pollester choses to poll and the result is subject to their bias.

    • R1o2b3

      The pollsters were about right with her popular election win. Almost 3 million more than Trump. That was within the margin of era.

      • Janice Archer Weaver

        They both knew the rules when they signed up. A loss is a loss. A win is a win!

        • R1o2b3

          That wasn’t the point of my comment. You are questioning the quantitative reasoning of the above polling data, and alluding to another poll that was actually correct in an aggregate outcome.

          • Janice Archer Weaver

            I actually could care less about polls. The questions, the sampling, and the interruptation are the bias of the pollester. Give me a poll that samples more than a few hundred people and I might give it consideration.

          • R1o2b3

            You care less about polls? Apparently not. You keep talking about polls. By the way, the CNN poll had a sample size of 81k for 31 states. Adjusted for state population apportionment per state, they polled a sample size of many more Texans than a few hundred.

          • Janice Archer Weaver

            You are beginning to bore me. Put your trust in polls or not. Try to make yourself feel better about Hillary’s loss if it helps. I’m out. So long.

          • R1o2b3

            Again, that wasn’t my point. Your incompatible view of polling was the point.

      • foyertopp

        margin of error

        • R1o2b3

          Lol. Thank you.

        • foyertopp

          Margin of terror?

  • Wilr1914

    Beginning to feel buyers remorse?? Trump does not have the skills to be an effective leader. Bullying does not work in government and st age 71, POTUS will not change

  • Anne

    The low approval rating in Texas for Trump is a misleading statistic – His approval rating is lower because he hasn’t made good on many of his anti-poor, anti immigrant, anti LBGTQ and anti Affordable Health Care — so his Alt Right Neo Nazis base of supporters are feeling a little let down….Certainly his attacks on Transgender members of military and threats to defund Affordable Health care subsidies are attempts to make everyone love him again – expect to see another I LOVE ME rally in either Iowa or Ohio very soon.

    • Armando

      Anything that goes against a republican incumbent is ” misleading” i am tired of republicans denying facts when they just can’t get any clearer, Republicans margin of victory in texas slipped 7 points in 4 years, from 16 down to only 9 from 2012- 2016, texas is turning bluer in every election whether you want to accept it or not, and not all republicans opposse transgender rights, that ship has sailed, get an update on the news of today, not from the bush era.

  • Kozmo

    Ah, the good ol’ dependable “Forth Worth” typo.

    TM needs to hire some more copy editors and proofreaders and stop relying on SpellCheck!

    • Kozmo

      PS: I bet even KornPop the Clown couldn’t afford his property taxes in Austin these days.

