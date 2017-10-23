From the oil fields of West Texas to the climate change debates in Austin to the wind turbines in the Panhandle, energy is ever-present for Texans. The Energy Department is a collection of stories, tips, and guides on how energy impacts you, your home, and your community. Find out more below, thanks to our sponsor, Direct Energy.
Methane hydrate, the compound recovered by the scientists, could provide power to future generations.
How a wisecracking 95-year-old chemist plans to reenergize the future.
A recent grant can help the UTSA team improve their thermal energy-harvesting system.
Want solutions for saving money and simplifying your life? Just ask Amazon Alexa. Direct Energy has leveraged Amazon’s Alexa Skills and devices to provide customers with an easy-to-use tool that delivers the ultimate control over your home environment — and your electricity bill. “Alexa is Amazon’s voice service and the…
Ever been in line at Starbucks, stepped up to pay, and learned that the gentleman in front of you bought your latte? Maybe it’s an iced latte during the Texas summers, but this type of thing happens, folks. There’s no doubt that Texas boasts hospitality, manners, and we love to give back.
Investments in transmission lines from wind-producing regions bring options, savings, and reliability to consumers.
One of the museum’s most popular attractions is back and bigger than ever.
States and cities that do not create adequate "adaptation and mitigation strategies" may face tarnished credit ratings, Moody's warns.
Early preparations are best for hurricane season in Texas.
Do you know who your energy provider is? Did you know you have a choice? After all you send them money every month to keep the electricity flowing. But what’s the process behind that flow? Enter the Texas energy grid, which is a combination of the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.
For over 15 years, Texas residents had a choice when it comes to selecting their retail energy provider. Today, 85% of Texas is deregulated (with only a few cities that are still regulated like Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso).
For years, I was one of those “get the electric bill and just pay it” people, not bothering to dig into the details. But a recent move to a new residence and curiosity how my energy costs might change prompted me to do some digging. What I discovered would save me thousands over the next several years.