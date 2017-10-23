Sponsored

The Energy Department

From the oil fields of West Texas to the climate change debates in Austin to the wind turbines in the Panhandle, energy is ever-present for Texans. The Energy Department is a collection of stories, tips, and guides on how energy impacts you, your home, and your community. Find out more below, thanks to our sponsor, Direct Energy.

Direct Energy and Amazon Prove There Are Easy Answers.

May 23, 2018 By TM Promotions

Want solutions for saving money and simplifying your life? Just ask Amazon Alexa. Direct Energy has leveraged Amazon’s Alexa Skills and devices to provide customers with an easy-to-use tool that delivers the ultimate control over your home environment — and your electricity bill. “Alexa is Amazon’s voice service and the…
Paying Energy Forward

Mar 9, 2017 By TMPromotions

Ever been in line at Starbucks, stepped up to pay, and learned that the gentleman in front of you bought your latte? Maybe it’s an iced latte during the Texas summers, but this type of thing happens, folks. There’s no doubt that Texas boasts hospitality, manners, and we love to give back.

The ‘Why’ & ‘How’ of Understanding the Energy Grid

Jul 11, 2017 By TMPromotions

Do you know who your energy provider is? Did you know you have a choice? After all you send them money every month to keep the electricity flowing. But what’s the process behind that flow? Enter the Texas energy grid, which is a combination of the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.
How to Switch Electricity Providers in Texas

Apr 7, 2017 By TMPromotions

For over 15 years, Texas residents had a choice when it comes to selecting their retail energy provider. Today, 85% of Texas is deregulated (with only a few cities that are still regulated like Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso).
5 Tips for Understanding Your Electric Bill

Jun 7, 2017 By TMPromotions

For years, I was one of those “get the electric bill and just pay it” people, not bothering to dig into the details. But a recent move to a new residence and curiosity how my energy costs might change prompted me to do some digging. What I discovered would save me thousands over the next several years.

