The Pandemic Has Changed Everything

Will we finally expand health-care access? Will dating go old-school? Can renewables jump-start the economy? And are takeout margaritas here to stay? The novel coronavirus has disrupted our lives in unprecedented ways. But it’s not all bleak. We asked economists, health care workers, science fiction writers, wildcatters, and restaurateurs to forecast what lies ahead. Here’s how the novel coronavirus will shape Texas for years to come.
Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield has been through more ups and downs than just about anyone in the business. This bust, he says, will change everything—forever.
No, Medicaid expansion isn’t a perfect solution. But it’s the best way to ensure more workers can return to their jobs.
“Six feet away” can be very, very sexy.
Heart failure nurse Suzanne Ohlmann finds intimacy in challenging circumstances.
Texas science fiction authors Nicky Drayden and Christopher Brown contemplate the future of writing about the future.
After the pandemic, will Texas's wide open cityscapes lure big business?
It's March 2021 and Democrats are in power again, the state budget is a bloodbath, and the coronavirus stalks the Capitol.
After the oil bust, wind and solar energy might be the Permian Basin’s best hope.
Chefs and owners have had to adapt quickly and nimbly, with takeout, meal kits, booze to go, and reconfigured dining spaces. Will it be enough to survive?
How the rise of living room calisthenics is challenging boutique gyms and fitness titans like Gold's Gym.
A professional shopper, who delivers groceries for those who can afford to stay at home, shares her story.