Collection

The Pandemic Has Changed Everything

future of texas

Illustration by Israel G. Vargas

Will we finally expand health-care access? Will dating go old-school? Can renewables jump-start the economy? And are takeout margaritas here to stay? The novel coronavirus has disrupted our lives in unprecedented ways. But it’s not all bleak. We asked economists, health care workers, science fiction writers, wildcatters, and restaurateurs to forecast what lies ahead. Here’s how the novel coronavirus will shape Texas for years to come.

The “Mother Fracker” Reckons With the Mother of All Oil Busts

June 2020 — By Jeffrey Ball

Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield has been through more ups and downs than just about anyone in the business. This bust, he says, will change everything—forever.

future oil industry
Will Dystopian Times Inspire Utopian Art?

June 2020 — By Jeff Salamon

Texas science fiction authors Nicky Drayden and Christopher Brown contemplate the future of writing about the future.

future of science fiction

“"Everything is going to be very different for the children who are being raised now. This is their normal."”

Why Urban Sprawl Could Actually Be a Boon in the New Economy

Read Story
Can a Renewables Boom Put Texans Back to Work?

June 2020 — By Christian Wallace

After the oil bust, wind and solar energy might be the Permian Basin’s best hope.

future oil industry

Latest

From the Editor, July 2020: “A Spong for You”

By Dan Goodgame

The Pandemic Has Changed Everything

By Texas Monthly

July 2020: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

Ronny Jackson Was Trump’s Doctor. Now He Wants to Be the President’s Best Friend in Congress.

By Christopher Hooks

Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Master Auctioneer?

By Katy Vine

Texas Restaurants Are Innovating to Survive the Pandemic

By Patricia Sharpe

The Surprising Story of How Salt Has Helped Shape Texas

By Wes Ferguson

Richard Linklater’s Films Embody Spontaneous Moments That the COVID-19 Era Has Rendered Impossible

By Jason Heid

Why Urban Sprawl Could Actually Be a Boon in the New Economy

By Jason Heid

Critics of the Rothko Chapel Say It’s Too Somber—Will a Pricey Restoration and Skylight Change That?

By Rainey Knudson

Mid-century Modern Love on Instagram

By Paula Mejía

Virtual Fitness May Be Here to Stay

By Lauren Larson