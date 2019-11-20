Collection

The Power of Boots

The cowboy boot is more than a sturdy piece of workwear. It’s more than a fashion statement, too. It’s a vital piece of Texas culture, as complicated, diverse, and ever-evolving as the makeup of our state. We explored the art and culture and traditions that surround the official footwear of Texas—so named by the Texas Lege—with a little help from a few of our favorite neighbors.

Texas Is the State of the Cowboy Boot. But the History Is More Complicated Than You Think.

November 2019 — By By David Courtney

What we know today as the cowboy boot is a distinctive offshoot of styles favored by Genghis Khan, the Duke of Wellington, and myriad other horsemen throughout history.

Texans and Their Boots: Reflections From a Few of Our Favorite People

November 2019 — By Michael Hall, Skip Hollandsworth, Andy Langer, Emily McCullar and Katy Vine

The stories, the traditions, and the deeper meanings of the boots in their lives.

“With a boot, you’re sending a message. Fashion is all about communication. You’re saying, ‘This is who I am. This is what I think is important.’”

Lyle Lovett

Texans and Their Boots: Reflections From a Few of Our Favorite People

An Inside Look at the Making of a Great Cowboy Boot

November 2019 — By By David Courtney

The master bootmakers at Little’s, in San Antonio, demonstrate what goes into a fine boot.

Behold the Art of the Cowboy Boot: Bolder and Better Crafted Than Ever

November 2019 — By Meghann Bolton, Lauren Smith Ford, Danielle Ortiz and Sam Russek

Across the state, custom bootmaking legends and their successors are building on a handcrafted tradition with a dizzying array of styles.

Alive and Kicking

Jan 20, 2013 By Joe Nick Patoski

Nothing advertises your Texas bona fides more these days than a pair of handmade cowboy boots. Here's everything you need to know about them - how to tell a vamp from a pull, which toe style is right with a suit - and where to buy the best.

