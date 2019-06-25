The Space Issue

This summer marks the fiftieth anniversary of the trip that changed the world: the Apollo 11 moon landing. Texas Monthly has written about Texas’s role in the space program for decades, and our July collector’s issue combines the best of our archives with new perspectives on the final frontier.
Mission Control
Fifty years after man walked on the Moon, mankind is still stranded on Earth. That’s not the way it was supposed to be.
A numerical gathering of space data.
Two and a half millennia of innovation, from Archytas’s wooden pigeon to Neil Armstrong’s giant leap to Jeff Bezos’s Blue Moon.
A Dallas man knows all about the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. It's the people he wonders about.
Liftoff
America finds inspiration and salvation on the moon—and then keeps going.
On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon. Forty years later, the researchers, astronauts, engineers, scientists, and NASA officials who made the voyage possible remember the day the Eagle landed.
Nearly sixty years ago, Funk and twelve other women proved that they could be astronauts too. But they never got to walk on the moon.
“My whole life is divided before July 20, 1969, and after July 20, 1969. When I hear a date, my first thought is, ‘Okay, was that before or after we landed on the moon?’”
Jerry Bostick, chief of the Flight Dynamics Branch of NASA's Manned Space Center
Reentry
The shuttle age commences, becomes routine, and draws to a close, while Mars beckons.
The seeds of the Challenger disaster were sowed long ago, in the space agency’s conflict between its ideals and its politics.
The lovesick antics of diapered astronaut Lisa Nowak are some combination of funny and sad but seemingly not revealing of anything larger, until you realize that her tragic, tabloidy breakdown says everything you need to know about NASA’s many troubles.
Relaunch
With NASA’s ambitions trimmed, private space companies come to Texas, dreaming of Mars.
Tom Markusic, the founder and CEO of Cedar Park’s Firefly Aerospace, explains how the next generation of rocketry companies is different from NASA—and from SpaceX and Blue Origin too.
The West Texas border town of Presidio is one of the poorest places in the state. So why does it have one of the best high school rocketry clubs in the country?