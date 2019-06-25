Collection

The Space Issue

This summer marks the fiftieth anniversary of the trip that changed the world: the Apollo 11 moon landing. Texas Monthly has written about Texas’s role in the space program for decades, and our July collector’s issue combines the best of our archives with new perspectives on the final frontier.

Liftoff
Walking on the Moon

Jul 20, 2009 By Katy Vine

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon. Forty years later, the researchers, astronauts, engineers, scientists, and NASA officials who made the voyage possible remember the day the Eagle landed.

“My whole life is divided before July 20, 1969, and after July 20, 1969. When I hear a date, my first thought is, ‘Okay, was that before or after we landed on the moon?’”

Jerry Bostick, chief of the Flight Dynamics Branch of NASA's Manned Space Center

Where NASA Went Wrong

Sep 30, 1986 By Al Reinert

The seeds of the Challenger disaster were sowed long ago, in the space agency’s conflict between its ideals and its politics.
Lust in Space

Jan 20, 2013 By S. C. Gwynne

The lovesick antics of diapered astronaut Lisa Nowak are some combination of funny and sad but seemingly not revealing of anything larger, until you realize that her tragic, tabloidy breakdown says everything you need to know about NASA’s many troubles.

What the Hell Is Happening at the Border? (An Occasional Series, June 25 Edition)

By Dan Solomon

2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Vote in the Semifinals!

By Texas Monthly

Remembering Don Graham, the Demanding Critic Who Helped Put Texas Literature on the Map

By Jeff Salamon

By Texas Monthly

From the Archives: Can a New Generation of Texans Revive the Dream of Space Exploration?

By Katy Vine, Dan Solomon, Domingo Martinez and Madelyn Herzog

Talking With a Leader of the Next Generation of Rocketry Companies

By Tom Foster

Was Apollo 11 a Beginning or an End?

By Eric Benson

From the Archives: After the Apollo Program Ended, NASA Settled on a New, Less Glamorous Mission

By Gregory Curtis, Helen Thorpe, Stephen Harrigan and Al Reinert

Moon Rocks, Megabytes and Fruit Flies: Space, By the Numbers

By Christiana Sullivan

From the Archives: During the Space Race’s Early Days, Americans Dared to Do the Impossible—and Did.

By Al Reinert and Skip Hollandsworth

A Timeline of Space Exploration

By Jessica Reyes and Tanya C. Vazquez

She Couldn’t Go to Space Because She Was a Woman. But She Hasn’t Given Up On Her Dream.

By Katy Vine

