Nothing to Enjoy

I appreciate the article on Canadian [“Tom Brown’s Body,” October 2020] and have followed the case since the week of the disappearance. I know almost all the main parties involved and have the highest respect for their families. The story hurts. It is full of pain and agony. It could happen to any of us and our communities, but it is the worst thing to happen to my hometown since I moved there in 1975.

I take exception to the closing statement in your editor’s letter [“Learning to Listen,” October 2020], which stated, “I hope you enjoy ‘Tom Brown’s Body.’ ” There is nothing to enjoy. It sucks. Not the story but the real pain that exists. I can’t imagine that you hope we enjoy it. Perhaps you meant “In the meantime, I hope you read the story and have empathy for victims of pain that can exist in our world. Hug your kids, and take time to care for your neighbor.”

Mark Cornett, Fredericksburg

Good point, Mr. Cornett. That was a poor choice of words on my part. Yours are much better.

—Dan Goodgame, editor in chief