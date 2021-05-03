HBO Max has ordered a limited series, Love and Death, from Lionsgate Television that is inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” part one and part two).

The series will star Elizabeth Olsen, known for her critically acclaimed work in Martha Marcy May Marlene and, more recently, WandaVision. David E. Kelley will write the series and executive produce alongside Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, and Homeland’s Lesli Linka Glatter will direct.

The series centers on the true story of a suburban Texas crime—the brutal ax murder of Betty Gore by her friend Candace “Candy” Montgomery.

Previously, the articles and book were made into the 1990 TV movie A Killing in a Small Town starring Barbara Hershey, who won a Golden Globe for her performance.