Sheller in Place

Having just returned from my vacation on South Padre Island, I was pleasantly surprised to read David Courtney’s adventures walking the length of the island [“The Beachcomber,” August 2020]. I too developed my fondness for the beach from my childhood excursions with my parents and family friends. As Courtney ambled along, I could feel an almost spiritual coexistence he had with the coast, a feeling many of us beach lovers share. I am most envious of his encounters with seagulls, egrets, herons, and my favorite birds, pelicans. The yearning to return has me wondering: Does Courtney need a buddy to traverse South Padre Island with next time?

Corye Perez Beene, Lubbock

As a recent Boston transplant, sequestered since March, I found your beachcombing adventure to be exactly the type of escapist experience that I needed. Additionally, since I have not yet made my way down to Padre Island, your words and pictures brought it to life for me. If you are ever looking for a walking partner for your next midlife crisis, I’ll be available.

Peter Colettis, Lakeway

Oh, man. Your fine article made me so homesick that I might have to make a big pan of enchiladas and drink me some beer. Your words put me in mind of my grandpa and daddy, who first camped out on Padre Island in the twenties. I have a picture of one of their fishing camps, complete with a tent and an old dresser to hold supplies. Daddy always promised to take me out to the Little Shell beach, on Padre, but we never made it.

Ellen Prashner Azose, Seattle

(Don’t) Go West

A big thank you for the Texanist’s response of “don’t come” to the Houstonian who was contemplating a road trip to West Texas [The Texanist, August 2020]. We residents of Brewster County were doing great, with only one case of COVID-19, until the Great Texas Reopening. By September, we had 203 cases. With 9,000 people living in our county, 203 cases is a big increase from one. As the Texanist pointed out, Brewster has only one hospital, and it is on financial life support. I have lots of Houston relatives and friends, but I am telling them to wait to come out here until there is a vaccine for this scourge, and until tourists can learn to wear masks and social distance. Might be a while for both.

Kay Houston, Marathon

Letter of the Law

I read the roundtable panel discussion about ideas for police reforms [“After the Protests,” August 2020], and I kept looking for a phrase that was once often quoted: Obey the law. I read that the police should change—reduce funding for departments and offer more training for police officers—but I didn’t see any panelist suggest that society should be the one changing. Our attitudes about those who face danger every time they go to work should be respect for the law and those who have chosen to enforce laws passed by elected officials. More of “Obey the law” is what is needed in all communities.

Ralph Roberts, Granbury