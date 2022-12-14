Junk Mail

I look forward to my copy of Texas Monthly. I can always count on articles about interesting places to visit, eat, or shop. I especially look forward to the Texanist, even if I don’t always agree with him. However, I think the article “The Reign of the 3%” [November 2022] was just junk. If you’re upset because Texas isn’t more like California, move to the freaking Left Coast.

Matt McMillan, Fort Worth

If at First You Don’t Secede . . .

Rarely does a politician decline an opportunity to speak to the press or the public about the issues of the day. But when the subject is secession from the United States, a number of Texas politicos get as quiet as church mice. “Are Texas Republicans Serious About Secession?” [November 2022] reveals that, among others, a state senator (Lois Kolkhorst), a state representative (Kyle Biedermann), the agriculture commissioner (Sid Miller), and the vice chair of the state GOP (Dana Myers) all profess support for this lunatic idea or for allowing an ass-backward referendum on saying adios to the U.S. However, none of the above responded to Texas Monthly interview requests? I wonder why. I guess shouting “Let’s secede, y’all!” and then smiling and waving to the MAGA crowd is easier than addressing the serious repercussions secession would provoke.

Joe Pastusek, Pflugerville

The Hondo Accord

I had a little trepidation when I started reading “Sold Out!” by Christian Wallace [November 2022], but I have to admit, the story did bring a smile. My introduction to Luckenbach was during my college years, as I was fortunate to be befriended by Hondo Crouch, Sheriff Marge, and the musicians who frequented the store. Like Kit Patterson and Cris Crouch Graham, I also know the unsavory process of having to litigate to protect a family business. The Patterson-Crouch family are all good folks, and I applaud their fight to protect Hondo’s legacy and the spirit of the little Hill Country hamlet, but unfortunately nearby development is like a tsunami.

Ed Purvis, San Antonio

I first visited Luckenbach in 1976, walking right into the Mud Dauber Festival on a picture-perfect spring day. The “Luckenbach, Texas” song was playing all around, and the Luckenbach myth was planted in my soul firsthand. I’m sorry to hear about the lawsuits regarding new money buying out old traditions, but this seems like just business as usual in the Hill Country. Luckenbach is a place where one can leave all the bustle behind and be free to enjoy the legacy of creativity, the prettiest people from all over the world, and the pickin’ and grinnin’ of a circle of live Texas musicians.

Thank y’all, Hondo and family!

Eddie G. Setterbo, Fredericksburg

Editors’ note: An article in our December 2022 issue, “The Road Can’t Go on Forever,” misspelled the name of San Antonio disc jockey Steve Coffman.

