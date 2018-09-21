The Thrill of the Hunt

That the deer-hunting landscape is changing will come as no surprise to many Texans. The bucks are bigger. The tracking technology is state-of-the-art. And the sticker price for a weekend in a deer stand, once an austere pastime, has become, in many instances, staggering. So while the business of deer is thriving, participation is declining. What’s to make of all of this? And what does the future hold for a sport that has long occupied an important place in our state’s heritage?
From the Issue
My dad and I hate taking the life of a deer. Here’s why we do it anyway.
The gear is better, the antlers are grander, and the price of admission has shot way up. Welcome to the new world of Texas hunting.
Austin’s Greater Calvary Bible Church believes the sport is a training ground for essential life lessons. Here’s how the congregation’s efforts defy hunting trends across the state.
A brief primer so the next time you get an invite to your buddy’s deer stand, you won’t booger things up.
Whitetail season is nearly upon us. Here are the destinations that belong at the top of every hunter’s bucket list.
The deer industry is booming. Participation in the sport is not.
From the Archives
Praise the Lord for gentle creatures and pass the ammunition.
A veteran hunter and guide tells how it's done.
Never been squirrel hunting? Here’s what you need to know: It tastes like chicken.
For decades, a treasured plot of Hill Country land meant one thing to the men in my family: a chance to kill lots of deer. Today, it means something different.
So you’ve downed your first twelve-point buck of the season. But don’t break out the brewskis just yet: You’ve got some dirty work to do. “The minute the animal dies, it’s starting to decay,” says James C. Kroll, a.k.a. Dr. Deer from the Outdoor Channel (and whose formal job is…