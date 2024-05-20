Outside of an incoming hurricane, few threats discourage Texans from plunging into the Gulf of Mexico more than the dangerous fecal contamination frequently reported along our coastline. Last year a widely publicized study from Environment America, an advocacy group that focuses on pollution, revealed that 90 percent of Texas beaches exposed swimmers to at least one day of potentially unsafe fecal contamination—well above the national average of 55 percent.

Does that mean you should burn your swim trunks and cancel vacation plans? Thankfully, no. Outdated testing methods, for starters, can yield unreliable results. They may fail to detect when unsafe levels of pollution are present, but they may also create an outsized sense of danger. The waters consistently deemed potentially unsafe are still a relatively small percentage of Texas’s beaches. And many of the state’s beaches are plenty clean—Cameron County, at the southern tip of the state, has a history of much lower contamination than other coastal counties in Texas.

Here’s a quick—not dirty—guide to navigating contamination concerns before you dive in.

How is fecal contamination measured, and how can I check for unsafe levels of pollution?

Experts suggest checking the Texas Beach Watch website for the most recent information about bacteria levels. The tool, which is run by the Texas General Land Office and funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, provides users with simple, color-coded water quality updates. It’s part of a program that collects water samples from 168 stations at some 61 recreational beaches in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Jefferson, Kleberg, Matagorda, Nueces, and San Patricio counties at least every two weeks. (During peak beach season, May to September, tests are performed weekly. Testing is an imperfect science, and experts say there are new methods that may yield more accurate results, but the current system is still useful for assessing water contamination.

Where does fecal contamination along Texas beaches come from?

Experts say contamination appears in many forms, arriving via meat and poultry plants, manure from livestock operations and municipal sewage systems that are overburdened or poorly maintained and that spill untreated effluent into local waterways, often near large population centers, such as Houston, Galveston and Corpus Christi.

Are certain beaches safer than others?

Yes. Urban areas, especially those beside bodies of water that have limited connectivity with the Gulf of Mexico, such as Corpus Christi Bay, are considered hot spots for fecal pollution because contaminants are less diluted. In recent years, Ropes Park and Cole Park in Corpus Christi Bay have regularly reported elevated bacteria levels, as have other test sites in Nueces, Harris and Galveston counties

Pollution can vary wildly among beaches even just a few miles apart. While Cole Park was deemed potentially unsafe due to fecal contamination on 54% of sampling days in 2022, Mustang Island State Park, just a half-hour drive to the east, often offered visitors access to some of the state’s most pristine beaches.

Some of the most problematic Texas beaches are not typically used for recreation, but still include testing monitors that are located near drainage systems, which can give the public a misleading sense of regional danger.

Under what conditions are beaches unsafe?

Avoid swimming near storm drains with water flowing from them. “If a storm drain is leaking and it’s rained recently and you see water [out of a storm drain], you could be looking at polluted water,” said Dr. Nicole Powers, a postdoctoral research associate at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, whose work focuses on water quality and bacterial contamination.

Beyond that, it’s complicated—beach conditions are always changing. Generally speaking, beaches near cities with outdated sewage infrastructure are more likely to

have fecal bacteria spill into waterways. In these environments, pollution typically spikes in the 72 hours after a downpour, which often results in sewage overflows and runoff pollution. These overflows make it easier for Enterococcus, or fecal bacteria, which occurs naturally in the intestines of humans and animals, to spill into waterways. This poses a risk to swimmers, especially babies and those with compromised immune systems.

Is the water getting cleaner?

Experts say it’s getting dirtier, and climate change is an obstacle. In February, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) allotted nearly $359 million to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in Texas. But as global warming persists, rising sea levels and intensifying storms are likely to further degrade coastal infrastructure, causing even more pollution to leak into gulf waters. Future infrastructure upgrades to address these challenges, experts say, will cost billions more. That cost will be offset, of course, by revenue attributed to the $25-billion a year coastal tourist economy — and by the enduring benefit of safely cooling ourselves in the surf amid hotter and hotter Texas summers.

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Are Texas Waters Clean Enough for Swimming?” Subscribe today.