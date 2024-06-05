The elusive Texas tortoise is slow, brown, and shaped like a rock—all traits that make this small, rare reptile tough to spot as it scoots through the dense Tamaulipan thornscrub of the Rio Grande Valley. Jackie Tleimat, a PhD candidate in biology at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, knows this better than anyone. She’s spent a lot of time trying to find Texas tortoises, which live only in South Texas and parts of Mexico.

In 2022, Tleimat placed about 45 game cameras across Cactus Creek Ranch, a four hundred-acre expanse outside the small town of Rio Hondo. Then she waited . . . and waited. While the camera captured plenty of deer, fiddler crabs, and nilgai, it was exceedingly rare for a tortoise to stroll in front of the lens. But one day in January 2023, Tleimat was scrolling through footage and caught two tortoises in, well, the act. The game camera snapped photos of a large male sporting an open-mouthed expression that can only be described as gleeful as he perched atop an indifferent-looking female. Their movement was so slow that it barely triggered the camera.

“Those photos made me almost cry laughing,” says Tleimat. “It takes either luck to see them in this behavior in the wild, or putting in the work [of constant searching] because they like to be hunkered down in some pretty thick vegetation and don’t move a whole lot.”

That’s where Scout, an almost two-year-old, fluffy, inquisitive, and eager Australian shepherd, will soon step in. This very good boy is in training to sniff out Texas tortoises at Cactus Creek Ranch, owned and maintained by conservationist and Texas master naturalist Mary Jo Bogatto and her husband, Silas Smith. The couple frequently welcomes scientists to their Rio Hondo property, which abuts the 100,000-acre Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

An Australian shepherd named Scout is training at Cactus Creek Ranch to sniff out Texas tortoises. Photograph by Joy Victory Jackie Tleimat is a PhD candidate in biology at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi researching Texas tortoises. Photograph by Joy Victory

The Texas tortoise needs Scout’s help. Found scattered across South and southwestern Texas—in a swath stretching from Del Rio to San Antonio, Rockport, and all points south—and officially listed as threatened by the state, Gopherus berlandieri has been in decline for decades. Three major factors have put it at risk: the exotic pet trade (for which the critter is often captured and sold), habitat loss, and emerging infectious diseases. Collecting or owning the vulnerable species is illegal in Texas, but not in Mexico. Texas’s only native tortoise—which maxes out around eight and a half inches long and five and a half pounds—is also at risk of being crushed by cars, especially after heavy rains, when the critters often crawl out for the rare treat of an easy drink from a puddle along a road. (Tortoises are land-dwelling, warmth-loving creatures; turtles are water-loving and found in many climates. Both are adorable.)

To perfect his skills, Scout rides with Bogatto as they slowly circle the ranch’s sandy trails via a golf cart. Tongue hanging out, the pup sniffs the air for the scents of tortoises and another charismatic, well-camouflaged, and state-threatened reptile he’s been trained to detect: the Texas horned lizard. When he thinks he’s found either, he stands up and Bogatto lets him out of the cart to search more closely. If successful, he earns a treat and a hug. Bogatto’s goal is for him to nearly always hunt for tortoises from the safety of the golf cart. This way, he is less likely to disturb any fragile plants or, worse, risk a bite from one of the many rattlesnakes that roam the ranch (this reporter encountered a husky five-footer). Soon, Bogatto plans to hire a professional snake avoidance trainer to teach Scout to stay back from rattlers.

The Aussie joins the remarkable ranks of conservation dogs, which search for reptiles and other threatened or endangered species. In central Illinois, for example, spaniels have been trained to find ornate box turtles, while in British Columbia, conservation canines know how to sniff out scat from all kinds of animals, even whales. And in Southern California’s San Joaquin Valley, dogs have been taught to hunt for the secretive, endangered, and vividly named blunt-nosed leopard lizard.

Bogatto isn’t sure how many tortoises roam her ranch, but she’s seen dozens over the years and has long worried about their vulnerability, especially after she found several dead ones following the severe freeze of February 2021. To help them and all the native wildlife survive, she limits mowing on the ranch’s trails to times when animals are less active. She also uses pesticides sparsely and limits how many people can visit the ranch. “If you want to have a native wildlife ranch, that’s what you have to do: respect their space,” Bogatto says.

While Tleimat won’t work directly with Scout—that’s Bogatto’s realm—she will undoubtedly benefit from his ability to suss out exactly where the tortoises are. She needs all the data points she can get. In 2022, after early success with the game camera “copulation sequence” and a few foot searches, she realized it was going to be an uphill battle to find more tortoises.

The goal of her research is to collect information on two emerging diseases that threaten the Texas tortoise. One, an upper respiratory infection, is caused by two different mycoplasma bacteria. When infected, a tortoise will develop lifelong congestion and a runny nose. (“Like a tortoise cold,” Tleimat explains.) The second ailment she’s studying, called necrotizing scute disease, is caused by a soil-based fungus that slowly destroys the protective keratin layer of a tortoise’s shell, whitening it. To find out how serious a threat these conditions pose, Tleimat catches as many tortoises as she can—108 animals so far, across about 24 sites. When she finds one, she conducts an initial wellness check, measures it, takes a blood sample (not easy, considering they can hide their soft parts), marks its shell, and then releases it. She also collects genomic data, which will help researchers determine how many breeding individuals might be left in the wild, and how different they are genetically from other North American tortoises.

Despite being one of the top tortoise spotters in Texas, Tleimat still struggles to find her hard-shelled quarry. Seeing one is never a sure bet. Part of the challenge? Unlike other tortoises, they do not return to the same spot each day. “They’re the weirdos of the North American tortoises, in that they don’t dig burrows. They just dig one to two inches of dirt and lay down to make a pallet,” she says.

This year, to improve mapping efforts, Tleimat started the Texas Tortoise Task Force, a citizen science group that anyone can join on iNaturalist, a wildlife identification app. When someone posts a sighting, it helps her decide where and when to look next. (Because the species is threatened, exact locations are obscured from the public.) She’s also partnered with state wildlife biologists and master naturalists who alert her when they find one. “I can meet them, collect the data, and they can release them right where they found them,” she says. “We want to get as much coverage as possible, but so much of Texas is private. I can only be in so many places.”

To increase awareness of the reptiles and their place in South Texas, Tleimat has also dubbed her Kia Rio the Tortoise Taxi, decorating it with drawings and a phone number passersby can text for facts about the species, such as its native range (South Texas and Mexico, where it’s known as the Tamaulipan desert tortoise), its longevity (thought to be about 60 years, though no one knows for sure), and its favorite food (prickly pear).

Perhaps there’s no time better in a Texas tortoise’s life than late spring, when the cactus fruit, often called tuna in Spanish, are ripe and falling to the ground. The tortoises gorge themselves on the abundance. It’s almost too adorable to bear, according to Bogatto. “They love them,” she says. “Their whole face will be all purple, just dripping with juice.”