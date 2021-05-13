As long as the weather is cooperating, you can spend hours floating in the water, hiking, birdwatching, and camping at Guadalupe River State Park, in Spring Ranch. Here are a few places worth adding to your itinerary.

For easy takeout seven days a week, Bergheim Pizza Company is about six miles southwest of Guadalupe River State Park, on the way to Boerne. On the ample menu are calzones, wings, salads, sandwiches, and a full roster of pies, like the Turf & Turf (pepperoni, bacon, salami, and chicken sausage) and the Garden Gobbler (black olives, spinach, artichoke hearts, and more colorful veggies). In the same strip center is a good source of caffeine, at Scooter’s Coffee, a cheerful spot for a latte and a muffin.

The ever-growing town of Boerne is fifteen miles to the west of the park, if you’re pining for a little antiques shopping, patio dining, or pampering. For the latter, stay at the Kendall, a historic inn on the square with tree-shaded courtyards and room options that include grand suites with cast-iron tubs, a stone-walled carriage house, and a renovated chapel. The inn’s classy restaurant, Peggy’s on the Green, offers a cozy cocktail bar and a menu of gussied-up Southern dishes (shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, Salisbury steak made with Akaushi beef) created by San Antonio restaurateur Mark Bohanan. More casual, the Dodging Duck Brewhaus has a perfect dog- and kid-friendly patio for enjoying a burger and a craft beer.

