Hold on there, pardner!

We notice you may be using an ad blocker.

Animated illustration of a stern looking sheriff tapping his boot to the ground.

We get it—you’re not here to read advertisements. But we rely on advertisers to support the quality journalism we work hard to produce. To support our work and bypass this message, consider signing up for our weekly newsletter below or whitelisting texasmonthly.com within your ad blocker. And, of course, please email us your feedback anytime.

Sign up for This Week in Texas newsletter

Get a free pass by signing up for our weekly editor's pick newsletter.

Unblock ads

Unlike most sites, every ad served is sold 1st-party directly by staff; no 1st-party data or tracking is provided to advertisers.

Travel & Outdoors

Where to Experience the New Corpus Christi

Visit this coastal city, and you’ll find a transformation led by locals who are revitalizing old buildings with cool, modern concepts.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Issue
August 2018
Share
Notes

Water Dog owner Stacie Richline leads a paddleboard yoga class.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Corpus Christi
August 2018 magazine cover
From the August 2018 Issue Subscribe
This article originally appeared in the August 2018 issue with the headline “Corpus Christi’s Sea Change.”

I never imagined that I would one day sip a Negroni in the same place where, as a kid, I waited in line to mail my mom’s packages. The neighborhood post office of my childhood in Lamar Park, a quiet development of mostly one-story homes just across from Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi, has become the Post, a buzzy gastropub with an industrial interior and an extensive craft cocktail list. The anchor of a once-sleepy shopping center, the Post is just one of the businesses being opened by a new generation of Corpus natives who are transforming historic buildings into restaurants, bars, and more. With this uptick in restoration, the Sparkling City by the Sea—the hometown of Selena and the birthplace of Whataburger—is starting to live up to its nickname.

Corpus Christi
Eleanor’s Coffee Bar and Market.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Corpus Christi
The C.L.A.S. B cocktail at BUS.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Left:

Eleanor’s Coffee Bar and Market.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Right:

The C.L.A.S. B cocktail at BUS.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Eat & Drink

Start the day in Lamar Park, with avocado toast and a Chemex brew at my favorite indie coffee shop, Eleanor’s Coffee Bar and Market, opened by Corpus Christi native Jessica Gignac, in 2015. Ben Lomax—son of prominent local restaurateur Brad Lomax—and his wife, Lesley, have transformed a former Greyhound bus station into a new downtown patio bar, BUS, which opened in December. The family-friendly hot spot boasts lawn games, a rotating cast of food trucks, and an impressive list of beer, wine, and cocktails. A block over is another new patio bar, this one in a gas station from the thirties. With arched steel-and-glass doors and German biergarten–style tables, the Gold Fish was opened last year by local developer Robert Cooper, along with partners Jessica Gignac (of Eleanor’s) and Justin Gainan. For dinner, head back to Lamar Park, to BKK Thai Kitchen and Bar, where executive chef Ben Hague, who grew up in Thailand and Saudi Arabia before settling in Corpus, makes savory curries and sushi.

Corpus Christi
The Gold Fish.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

See & Do

In Corpus, activities revolve around the water. My kids won’t leave the city without catching a dolphin show at the Texas State Aquarium. There’s still time to see Champ, the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle that was rescued in September and will live in the coral reef exhibit until it’s rehabilitated and released back into the wild. The Corpus Christi Marina serves as the headquarters for Water Dog, which holds floating yoga classes on paddleboards. A popular spot for international windsurfing competitions, Corpus is the best place in Texas to enjoy the sport; try a lesson from Worldwinds Windsurfing.

Corpus Christi

The Caribbean flamingo at the Texas State Aquarium.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Corpus Christi

The front of Villa La Casita.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Left:

The Caribbean flamingo at the Texas State Aquarium.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Right:

The front of Villa La Casita.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Stay

Until the 1914 former courthouse is restored and reincarnated as a luxury hotel, in 2020, book a room at the renovated Omni Hotel, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Just across from Cole Park is Villa La Casita, a two-bedroom Spanish-style bed-and-breakfast.

Trending

  1. Schlitterbahn’s Tragic Slide

    July 20, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth

  2. How a New Generation Is Reviving Small-Town Texas

    July 25, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  3. The Texanist: Great Small Towns That Have Gone Untouched by a Hipster

    July 25, 2018 By David Courtney

Share
Tags: Travel, BUS, CORPUS CHRISTI, eleanor's, Gold Fish, Texas State Aquarium

Comments

Recommended

01
El Dusty
El Dusty Is Reimagining Cumbia and Helping Reinvent Corpus Christi

By Andy Langer

02
There Is A Selena Wax Statue Going In At Madame Tussauds

By Dan Solomon

03
The Shot Not Heard Round the World

By John Spong

04
Corpus Christi Fray

By Daniel Vaughn

05
Joyce Pickens
A Texan’s Guide to the Best of Los Angeles

By lsford

06
korean spas
Two Korean Hot Spots Redefine Spa Culture in Dallas

By Jean Scheidnes

07
Down by the Water

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Fort Clark Springs
Fort Clark Springs Is a True Historic Refuge

By David Leffler

09
Guide Aspen
Where to Go on a Summer Getaway to Aspen

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Carr Mansion
First Look: Galveston’s Historic Carr Mansion Goes Glam in New Remodel

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Summer Itinerary: A Weekend in Port Aransas

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Warstic
Take Me Out to the … Custom Bat Showroom?

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

Where to Experience the New Corpus Christi

By Lauren Smith Ford

Dining Guide: Highlights From Our August 2018 Issue

By Texas Monthly

A Texan’s Guide to the Best of Los Angeles

By lsford

The El Paso Chihuahuas are Now Selling a Concha Burger at Their Stadium

By Dan Solomon

Shea Serrano’s New Book About ‘The Office’ Is Strange and Beautiful

By Dan Solomon

The Texanist: Is My Husband’s Devotion to Texas-Branded Foods Crazy?

By David Courtney

Charles Foster on the Immigration Conundrum

By Katy Vine

Proxy War: The U.S. Senate Race in Texas and President Trump

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Meanwhile, in Texas: A Semitrailer Overturned and Spilled Its Load of Honeybees

By Leif Reigstad

Augustine Frizzell Is ‘Never Goin’ Back’

By Eric Benson

‘Astroball’ Shows Us How the Astros Won It All—and How They Might Do It Again

By Michael Hardy

A Four-Year-Old Reunites With His Mother in a Journey That Is Far From Over

By Robert Moore

Texas Monthly