Are there hammerheads? Blacktips? How big do they get? Do you ever catch them? My son, George, is ten years old. Neither of us has ever fished off the Texas coast, so he can’t stop asking questions as our boat makes its way out via the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from Goose Island State Park, in Rockport, into Aransas Bay and its various extensions for a daylong angling adventure. Our guide, Johan Coombs, navigates his 24-foot Haynie bay boat toward our first stop, off the tip of Rattlesnake Island, a marshy strip of land between the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and Matagorda Island. Brown pelicans doing some fishing of their own tip Coombs off that this will be a good place to start.

George and I have come to Rockport, about thirty miles northeast of Corpus Christi, precisely because neither of us is an angler. I grew up the son of an anthropology professor who simply wasn’t the kind of father to take his boy out in a boat or sit by a burbling stream. In college in San Antonio, I happily ate the redfish that friends brought back from coastal adventures with their families, but I didn’t know what a redfish looked like in the wild. Decades later, my life is as dominated by books as my dad’s ever was. But when a buddy mentioned that some friends of his had opened a waterfront motel in Rockport called Reel ’em Inn, I knew what I had to do. There would be no fishy skills gap for my son.

John Atwater, one of the owners of the nine-room motel, explained to me before my visit that Rockport has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance. Hurricane Harvey destroyed countless buildings in the area, in 2017, and then the freeze of 2021 killed millions of fish all along the Texas coast. But the pandemic boosted appetites for outdoor adventures, and as a result new crowds of tourists started to discover the town—and spend money there. Seeing an opportunity to offer a fresh take on the concept of a Gulf Coast fishing lodge, Atwater and his wife, plus two other couples, hired the Austin office of San Antonio’s celebrated architecture firm Lake Flato to rethink a decaying old motor inn with a thousand-foot-long pier.

Popular Videos Previous Next more

The inn connected us with the forty-year-old Coombs, a sandy-haired lifelong angler who was born in Finland but grew up in San Antonio fishing the lakes and rivers of the Hill Country, making his way down to the coast with his grandpa whenever he could. After studying marine ecology at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and interning for Texas Parks and Wildlife, Coombs realized he could make a living doing just what he loved, so now

he fishes these waters around two hundred days a year as a private guide.

Capt. Cady’s Bait Shop, in Rockport. Photograph by Jeff Wilson A patio area at Reel ’em Inn. Photograph by Jeff Wilson

After showing us how to curl live shrimp onto a hook and where to place our fingers while casting, Coombs stands back and counsels patience. Don’t drag the line. Don’t move it at all, even when you start to feel little tugs. “But then when you feel a bigger bite that pulls the tip of the rod down, that’s when you pull back hard and start reelin’.”

A commercial crab boat motors by in the ship channel, followed by a barge weighed down with freight. The morning mist slips away. Then suddenly I get a bite, the first of my life.

“Set the hook! Pull hard!” Coombs barks. “Pull back as fast as you can now.” After a minute or two, he leans over the side of the boat with a net to grab what turns out to be a stingray at the end of my line. “You don’t want to mess with that guy,” he says as he uses a long fishhook remover to release the animal while staying far away from its venomous barb. George points out that I’d essentially caught a shark because they’re in the same class of sea life. I sense that he’s looking at me with newfound respect.

“Ninety percent of the fish are in ten percent of the water, so the goal is to find that one spot where you can sit there and keep catching,” Coombs says. Which is precisely what starts to happen. I reel in a chunky black drum, around ten pounds and more than two feet long. George names him Dinner and opens the ice chest every few minutes to see if he’s still alive. Then he catches his own drum, first a smaller one, then a bigger drum, then an even bigger one, and then his own stingray. By the time I record a video to send to his mom, he’s bragging that he’s caught five fish to my two—all at our first stop. He can’t stop giggling.

The author and his son. Courtesy of Tom Foster

At Sundown Bay, a few hours later, we cast in the shallows right off the edge of the marsh, and that’s when the redfish hit. Often longer and leaner than the black drums, the reds (technically red drum, a relative of the blacks) have a shimmering copper tint to their scales and a distinctive black dot on their tail fins.

Just as the afternoon is beginning to wear him down, George gets a heavy tug on his line.

He starts reeling, using as much of his still-developing frame as he can for leverage. The fish turns out to be a monster red when we catch sight of it. I hover behind my son, ready to grab the rod and help him or just hold him steady. But he doesn’t need me.

Coombs hauls the red aboard in his net and measures it: longer than 28 inches, the biggest catch of the day. It’s just over the size limit, so we have to release it—but not before I snap a picture. “For your first time, catching a fish like that on your own cast, that’s awesome, man,” Coombs tells George. I have never seen my son look prouder. In the photo of him holding the red, he looks barely bigger than his prize catch.

“We’re going to eat like kings tonight, Dad!” George says as we motor toward shore, where Coombs lays out the day’s haul so we can admire our work. Later that night, at 495 Chesapeake Eats, a restaurant that will cook your catch for you, we eat our black drum filets, with asparagus and risotto. Back at the motel, we walk out to the end of the long pier and admire the twinkling lights of Rockport, each of us feeling a little bigger in our own way.

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Something to Brag About.” Subscribe today.