First Look: Luxury Camping in the Hill Country

With its upscale tents along the Pedernales River, Walden Retreats opens next week outside of Johnson City.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Apr 12, 2018
Notes

Walden Retreats features two luxury tents, with plans for more over time.

Will Graham

Walden Retreats

Set on the cliffs above the Pedernales River, about five miles northwest of Johnson city, Walden Retreats’ safari-style tents are decked out with king-size Casper beds, inviting clawfoot tubs with Hill Country views, air-conditioning, and leather-bound copies of Thoreau’s Walden and Civil Disobedience. Owner Blake Smith hopes his “Four Season Hotel version of a tent” will be the launch of a glamping concept he can bring to other areas near major cities around the country—he’s searching for land outside of Atlanta next.

Smith, a Dallas native, first started dreaming of creating a retreat of his own while living in Uganda, where he helped found the Akola Project, social enterprise business. Weekends meant escapes to African eco lodges in tree houses, or going on safaris and staying in tents with friends who came to visit. His idea for creating a safari tent lodge gained momentum when he left Uganda to pursue his MBA at Austin’s Acton School of Business. “I spent a lot of time trying to find the right name for the kind of places we are aiming to create. Thoreau’s Walden is the embodiment of what we are after—giving people time and a place to escape to nature,” he says. “We aim to give people this easy and accessible way to experience the outdoors, in an elevated way while still experiencing the fun of camping out by cooking, building your own fire, and even splitting your own wood.”

Ahead of its opening on April 19, here’s a first look at Walden Retreats’ plush interiors and expansive setting on 96 acres of private land along the Pedernales.

Blake Smith is opening Walden Retreats with two tents and plans to expand the property to up to twenty units over time. Lodging is available Thursday through Sunday nights for a two-night minimum at $300 per night.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Breakfast on the deck: The tents are equipped with Moccamaster drip coffee makers and enamelware dishes.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Smith's wife, Sarah Contrucci Smith, decorated each tent with pieces from her home decor brand, Ara Collective. She works with artisans from across the globe to modernize traditional pieces (mostly home goods) that she sells through her website.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

"The rooms are large enough that you could spend a leisurely day there without running out of space," Blake Smith says. There are also options for excursions to nearby places like Fredericksburg, Luckenbach, Pedernales Falls, and more.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Books by the couple's favorite authors, whose work inspired the concept for Walden Retreats, are nestled in each tent.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

The cast-iron Jotul stove is wood-burning and heats up the 500-square-foot tent on cold days.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Tents are stocked with cast-iron skillets that can be used for cooking on the open fire or on the grill.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Wool blankets from Ara Collective hang from hooks on the cypress shiplap that lines the walls.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Guests can enjoy a soak in their clawfoot tub using luxe apothecary products from Aesop.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

Pecan shelves from Berdoll Sawmill in Cedar Creek hold the sink and bathroom accessories.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

The Pedernales River can be seen from inside and outside of the tent.

Photography by Kate Zimmerman

The river is accessible via a quick walk down the hill.

Photography by Kate Zimmermann

Walden boasts 1,500 feet of private river. The Smiths will be hosting dinners with Texas chefs once a quarter. Visit their website for updates on dates and the chef lineup.

Photography by Will Graham

Tags: Travel, Ara Collective, Glamping in Texas, johnson city, pedernales river, Walden Retreats

Texas Monthly