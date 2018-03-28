Travel & Outdoors

First Look: A Photographer’s Love Letter to Texas

In his latest book, which comes out in May, Kenny Braun explores the extraordinary diversity of the state’s beauty.

Lauren Smith Ford
Mar 28, 2018
"Chinati Mountains," near Shafter.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

Kenny Braun

Austin-based photographer Kenny Braun set out on a quest to capture the ultimate portrait of Texas, traveling 268,581 square miles and taking photographs of each region’s landscape to show the state’s geographic diversity and natural beauty. The end result is As Far As You Can See: Picturing Texas, a stunning coffee table book coming out in May by the University of Texas Press. “When I started my career in photography, I was innately drawn to nature as subject matter,” says Braun, a University of Texas graduate who began taking photos professionally in 1996. “Some of my earliest successful images were made the year I started my career, when I returned to places that had so much influence on me in my youth.” The book features one hundred color and black-and-white images and features a foreword by Austin’s S.C. Gwynne, author of books including Empire of the Summer Moon and a longtime contributor to Texas Monthly. Braun’s previous book, Surf Texas, captured the surfing scene on the Texas coast. Here is a preview of some of the beautiful landscapes in this photographer’s love letter to the natural wonders of Texas. 

"Deer Crossing," taken on the Blanco River, near Kyle.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Cypress Grove," taken at Caddo Lake State Park in Karnack.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Salt Basin Dunes," at Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Irrigation Channel," at a grapefruit grove near Edinburg.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Stars and Cotton," near Tahoka.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Hamilton Pool," in Dripping Springs.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Toledo Bend," taken at Sabine National Forest.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Boardwalk," at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Hell's Gate," on Possum Kingdom Lake, near Graford.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Vineyard," near Fredericksburg.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"Hurricane Isaac #5," South Padre Island.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

"McDonald Observatory," in the Davis Mountains.

Photograph by Kenny Braun

Tags: Travel, Kenny Braun, Texas Landscapes, Texas Travel, West Texas Photography

Texas Monthly