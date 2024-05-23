At first I was charmed by the friendly white microflowers popping up in my backyard. And front yard. And sprouting along the sides of my house. If spotted only in passing, the delicate blooms could easily be mistaken for baby’s breath or maybe Queen Anne’s lace. But I’ve bought enough grocery store bouquets to know only that it was neither of those. Through my free plant identification app I learned the news: I was being infiltrated.

Torilis arvensis, known as hedge parsley, sometimes helpfully “spreading hedge parsley,” and other times jokingly “burn it,” has reedy stalks with tops that explode in tiny white flowers come springtime. It grows quickly and can be found in most regions of Texas, but it’s not native to the state or even the country, for that matter, hailing originally from Europe. Maxing out at about two feet tall, hedge parsley often looms over surrounding native plants, but has surprisingly shallow roots making it satisfyingly easy to pull. Aside from being nonnative, why is this flowery member of the carrot family so widely and unapologetically despised? (“Murder the hedge parsley!!!” wrote someone on the Austin gardening subreddit recently, in a typical comment.)

The same evolutionary strategy that makes hedge parsley quick to spread is also the primary reason it’s long been characterized as a “demon plant”: The plant has seeds that present as miniscule, stubborn burrs after a bloom, notorious for embedding themselves in clothes, animal fur, leg hair, and absolutely anything else that can aid in their proliferation.

An online thread seeking advice on how to remove hundreds of the pesky burrs from a pair of wool hiking socks drew responses like “Angrily” and “Are those socks sentimental to you?” It’s in the name (or one of them): hedge parsley is sometimes casually referred to as “ tall sock destroyer.” Earlier this spring, I got a taste of the real panic a traipse through seeding hedge parsley can inspire when my dog rushed through the back door with her long ears tangled atop her head, fur snarled with burrs. She seemed to understand the gravity of the situation—the full hour it took for me to pick and cut them out was the longest I’ve seen her sit quietly.

Popular Videos Previous Next more

But hedge parsley isn’t the only invasive weed making a (bad) name for itself this spring. Many Texans have added bastard cabbage, or Rapistrum rugosum, to their list of vegetal enemies. Similarly nonnative to North America, the plant (also called turnipweed or giant mustard) can grow up to five feet tall, has splashy yellow flowers, and is so good at taking over the spaces where it appears that it’s not uncommon to see an entire field of just bastard cabbage. Some attribute the weed’s spread to companies selling annual nonnative grasses with bastard cabbage seed unknowingly mixed in. While it’s reportedly quite tasty in a salad, the weed’s many-branched and broad-leafed stalks have it out for our sacred Texas wildflowers, dominating the spaces they occupy, including along highways.

If you’re familiar with either of these weeds and have noticed an outsized presence this year, experts confirm you’re not imagining it. In fact, the same wet, mild conditions that made this season’s wildflower display spectacular encourage the growth of fast-spreading invasive species like these. Namely, severe drought the previous year.

“Bastard cabbage really started making a name for itself in Texas after the brutal 2011 drought,” Ashley Morgan-Olvera, the director of research for the Texas Invasive Species Institute, told Texas Monthly. “When our native plants are stressed by unexpected conditions, our invasive plants can flourish. Hedge parsley grows by taproot, which could allow it to access a lower water table than our native grasses. With 2023 also being a very hot and dry year, our native plants have undergone even more stress, allowing plants like hedge parsley to continue their invasion.”

Isn’t fostering a native yard and garden all about letting what grows grow? Not exactly. Creating a place for native plants and creatures to flourish requires a little more active participation—comforting news for those lucky enough to find the maintenance of mowing and watering a big grassy yard every week fulfilling. Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the director of horticulture at Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, says there’s plenty of work to be done to cultivate a native and diverse yard, and it’s all about striking a balance.

“Reasons why we don’t want a plant depend on what the plant is and what it’s doing in your context,” DeLong-Amaya said. “Often in a garden, weeds compete for space and resources with the desirable plants. Weeds often spread and grow quickly, making them hard to keep up with. And nonnative invaders likely won’t provide the best habitat for a range of native pollinators and other wildlife.”

The advice for managing or eradicating either hedge parsley or bastard cabbage is similar: gloves, vigilance, a good attitude, and occasionally fire. Morgan-Olvera says any pulled invasive plants should be double-bagged in trash bags before being thrown away, or if your area is cleared for controlled burns, all parts of the plant should be burned. It’s also not too early to get a head start on next year’s battles. DeLong-Amaya says preventative prep can make all the difference.

“Summer is a good time to solarize a plot with sheet plastic, or smother them by sheet mulching with layers of thick newsprint or cardboard,” DeLong-Amaya said. “Mowing large patches of weeds can reduce seed production, particularly if done before seeds begin to form, although they can continue to ripen even on cut stems. Also, be sure to clean any mowing equipment before moving to a new, uninfested location.”

If you’re overwhelmed by an infestation, DeLong-Amaya encourages you to localize your efforts to help prevent spread: “​​If you have a large patch of hedge parsley and in other places just a few plants here and there, it is much more effective to get rid of the isolated individuals before they colonize new areas. A huge patch may just be too daunting, so spend your energies where they’ll matter most.”