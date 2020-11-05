One of the delights of gardening is that it allows you to time travel. As the days grow shorter and colder, gardeners aren’t thinking much about the impending pandemic winter. Instead, they’re planning ahead for spring.

Every year, one day in early November, my husband (the primary gardener in our household) opens a drawer to retrieve a small Ziploc bag of fuzzy, light brown bluebonnet seed pods. They’ve been waiting there since June, when we collected them together after that year’s flowers had gone to seed. He pops the tiny seeds out of their pods, then scratches them with sandpaper—a ritual called scarifying (more on that later) that helps the seeds germinate. We scatter them in a sunny patch of the front yard, and then we wait. Little green rosettes appear on the ground after a month or two. They look delicate, almost lacy, and when the first freeze coats the leaves in frost, I always worry. But bluebonnets are cold-hardy, a trait that carries them through the winter to their triumphant bloom in late March and early April. It’s impressive every time.

If you want to put on a similar show in your garden, a little planning ahead will go a long way. “Now is the perfect time to be planting seed for spring-blooming wildflowers,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin. Wildflowers are forgiving, so the exact timing doesn’t matter much, regardless of where you live in Texas. “If you can get your seeds planted ideally by the end of November, that’s good,” DeLong-Amaya says. “I’ve even planted bluebonnets in January, and they just won’t get as big, but they do fine.”

Planting wildflowers isn’t complicated, but there are a few things to keep in mind. DeLong-Amaya and George Cates, farm manager at Native American Seed in Junction, shared their best advice with Texas Monthly.