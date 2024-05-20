As I peer through binoculars from my kayak, watching a great blue heron promenade through a tangle of mangroves along the Aransas Channel, I hear a ripple of water and a puff of air. A bottlenose dolphin has surfaced no more than six feet from my boat, its shiny dorsal fin catching the morning light. The creature dives, then reappears even closer, again exhaling with a loud, declarative huff, before taking another breath and returning to the depths. Then it swims toward its pod of maybe eight or ten others in the distance. I turn back to the heron in time to see it snag a silver minnow in its beak, toss back its head, and swallow the fish in a single bite.

So plentiful are the wildlife sightings during my two-hour, two-mile guided tour of the Lighthouse Lakes Paddling Trail—a series of four short loops that meander through Redfish Bay, about three miles northwest of Port Aransas—that I can’t keep track of them all. The route offers up-close views of myriad shorebirds and takes you near the 169-year-old, 65-foot-tall Lydia Ann Lighthouse, Texas’s last manned, functional lighthouse. At night its beam sweeps over the paddling trail, which was the first to be mapped, in 1999, by Texas Parks and Wildlife. The state has now designated 82 such trails.

Advanced paddlers can tackle the route on their own, but beginners will want to sign up for an excursion with Coastal Bend Kayak, one of the only outfitters that gives guided tours here. High winds can blow in without much warning, and it’s easy to get lost in the maze of flats, sloughs, and narrow channels (though the lighthouse can help orient you). I’ve done my fair share of kayaking, but mostly on rivers in Central Texas, where the experience tends to be less, well, wild: a turtle here, a duck there, a gaggle of tipsy college kids floating on tubes over there. On this mild Saturday in late February, we see dozens of soaring gulls and terns, leaping fish, and scuttling crabs but no other human visitors.

Getting to this secluded stretch of the Gulf Coast takes some planning. To reach our launch point, 2.5 miles northwest of Port Aransas, my husband and I must catch the Port Aransas ferry, one of two state-operated ferry systems in Texas. It shuttles commuters and tourists across the Corpus Christi Channel (which divides Aransas Pass, on the mainland, from Port Aransas, on Mustang Island) for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During our ten-minute trip across the bay, a seagull alights on the rail and catches a ride, staring hungrily through the car window at my croissant.

We then drive our SUV down the Redfish Bay Causeway to a boat ramp, where we join our group of eighteen other paddlers. I chat with Joe and Rosanne Fohn, a retired couple from D’Hanis, an hour west of San Antonio, who own a vacation home in Port Aransas. Today will be their first time on kayaks. “We try to do something new on every trip,” Rosanne says. “Last year, we—” But I don’t get to hear the rest, because our guide, Hector Rios, has arrived. “Gooood morning!” bellows the 56-year-old owner of Coastal Bend Kayak and all-around hype man for the art of coast paddling, who begins handing out life jackets. “Now, what’s the first thing you should do with your life jacket?” Someone ventures: “Try it on?”

“You are absolutely, positively WRONG!” Rios shouts, sand flying as he stomps a boat-shoe-clad foot. Rios grew up in San Angelo (“I came here for spring break, blew the engine on my car, and never left”), and his West Texas twang thickens when he’s speaking passionately. “The first thing you gotta do is check it and inspect it: make sure it’s U.S. Coast Guard–approved.” After a high-energy paddling demonstration, we are finally on our way. Rios narrates the animal sightings in a freewheeling stream-of-consciousness style that can only be described as McConaugheyesque. When two dolphins pop up alongside his kayak, he exclaims, “There’s my boys, Iggy and Squiggy. I saw them at the bar late last night.”

His goofiness belies his deep knowledge. I’m impressed by how quickly he identifies every bird for us, including sundry egrets, gulls, herons, and terns. And his tone turns serious when he points out dead, desiccated black mangroves, which were hit hard by the historic freeze in 2021 and have yet to fully recover. Mangroves and at least five kinds of seagrass are keystone species in this fragile coastal ecosystem; the plants provide a crucial nursery habitat for young fish, especially the redfish that give the bay its name. Sea turtles and birds also depend on the grasses and the invertebrates that scuttle among them. At one point, a shrimp jumps out of the water and plops on my bare legs, causing me to shriek. Rios roars with laughter.

The Lydia Ann Lighthouse, near Port Aransas. Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The red brick tower of the Lydia Ann Lighthouse looms in the distance. Owned by H-E-B scion and chairman Charles Butt, who also funds its upkeep and the salary of a live-in keeper, the lighthouse is accessible only by boat and isn’t open for tours. From mid-March through August, visitors can paddle right up to it, but the tide was too low during my visit. (Wintertime paddlers are rewarded with more migratory bird sightings, though.) According to local lore, Confederate troops, who occupied the lighthouse during the Civil War, hid its lens in the mangroves to deter Union invaders. “To this day, it has not been found,” Rios says.

Around noon, we arrive back at the beach. While we wait for his friend to bring mimosa cocktail fixings, Rios regales us with family stories. His grandfather, he says, was a criminal in Mexico who crossed the Rio Grande to evade capture, changing his name from Martinez to Rios in honor of the journey.

Before the group toasts our adventure with champagne and orange juice in plastic cups, a pod of white pelicans swoops in for a grand finale. About thirty big birds tilt and wheel in formation above us, their black-tipped wings stark against the cloudless sky.

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline "To the Lighthouse, on a Kayak."