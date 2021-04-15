During the pandemic, a lot of Texans have really known what it means to miss New Orleans, as the song goes. For those who are ready to return, the Crescent City has some stunning new (or, in one case, newly renovated) hotel options, all in historic buildings.

What could be more New Orleans than staying in a nineteenth-century mansion on St. Charles Avenue with the streetcar passing by? The intimate Chloe, which opened in October, has fourteen rooms—each with different features and maybe a surprise or two (a trick bookcase; a wardrobe that also serves as the entrance to a private bath)—as well as a restaurant and poolside patio and bar. Each room comes with a record player; guests can borrow from the hotel’s vinyl collection, curated by Peaches Records. Rates start at $350.

The Chloe. Paul Costello/The Chloe

Just three blocks down St. Charles from the Chloe, Columns recently underwent a renovation to restore and somewhat modernize the famous hotel—which, like the Chloe, was originally a nineteenth-century mansion designed by New Orleans architect Thomas Sully. Known for its cocktail-perfect porch, the twenty-room Columns reopened in October after being purchased by hotelier Jayson Seidman in 2019. Its highly regarded restaurant and bar are now led by Michael Stoltzfus, the chef and owner of Coquette. Rates start at $350.

Texas hotelier Liz Lambert—known for Austin’s Hotel San

José and Marfa’s El Cosmico—and Austin restaurateur Larry McGuire (Perla’s, Elizabeth Street Café) are the team (via the newly formed Lambert McGuire Design) behind one of the city’s most anticipated new lodgings. Slated to

open in late spring, the Hotel Saint Vincent, on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, will feature 75 rooms, a guests-only lounge, and an Italian restaurant, San Lorenzo. In its past lives, the historic property has been an orphanage and a guesthouse. Rates start at $289.

Visitors who want to stay in the trendy Arts/Warehouse District will have a new option starting in May. Kimpton’s latest adaptive reuse project reimagined several historic buildings, turning them into the 202-room Hotel Fontenot, which features modern and sophisticated design while embracing the city’s rich cultural history. The centerpiece of the property is the Peacock Room, a jewel-tone bohemian wonderland with an extensive cocktail menu. Rates start at $219.

This article originally appeared in the May issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Book a Room.” Subscribe today.