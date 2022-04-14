Although spas around Texas took a hit when the pandemic began two years ago, the industry is enjoying a robust recovery. Spas have designed new treatments and creative approaches to help guests feel at ease and safe. Texas Monthly staff writers scoped out the latest trends, hit the road to explore destination spas, spent (more) quality time with their loved ones, and stepped out of their comfort zones on their own. We all deserve a break right now, and these spas are ready to help.

Trends

An outdoor pool at the Houstonian Hotel’s Trellis Spa. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley

A Massage Addict Embraces Touchless Treatments

Look, spa, no hands! Looking for stress relief via a salt cave, a "wellness tube," and an infrared sauna pod.

New High-end Spas Give Dallas the Ultimate Glow-Up

Welcome to the Big D-Tox.

Destinations

Illustration by Jaime Zuverza

(Trying to) Get Away From It All at the Lajitas Resort

Nestled by the majestic Rio Grande and Big Bend National Park, Lajitas Golf Resort and Spa gave me the recharge I needed. Until it didn't.

What Year Is It? New Age Meets Days of Yore in This East Texas Hotel and Spa

At the charming Hotel Ritual, in small-town Jacksonville, you can tap into any frequency you wish.

Learning to Survive at a Hunting Resort

During a solo visit to Sonora's JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, an introvert gamely steps out of their comfort zone.

Couples

The waiting lounge at Milk + Honey’s Arboretum location, in Austin. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Marital Bliss-out: Indulging in a Weekday Couple’s Massage

If a husband and wife can quarantine together, they can get manicures together.

These Destination Spas Are Even Better With a Plus-one

La Cantera and Lake Austin Spa offer many options for couples and friends. Massage table for two, anyone?

Going Solo

Illustration by Jaime Zuverza

Experiencing the Sweet, Sweet Nothing of Float Therapy

An anxious multitasker faces her fears by spending an hour in a sensory deprivation tank in Dallas. If it worked for the Cowboys in the eighties, then it could work for her too.

Forget the Facial: I’ll Take the Hypnosis Session

A session with the Traveling Hypnotist felt like a massage for the mind.