I walk into Robert’s Lafitte just after 8 p.m. on a Thursday in March. Early, I know, but now that I’m in my thirties, “nightlife” is no longer synonymous with “late nights.” Just a few other customers, mostly men, sit under the rainbow-colored string lights inside Galveston’s oldest continuously running gay bar (and reportedly the oldest in the state), two blocks from the island’s Historic Pleasure Pier. It’s so quiet that I pull out the novel I’ve brought with me and begin to read as the bartender makes my gin and tonic.

It won’t stay that way.

I’m returning to Galveston for the first time as an openly queer woman. I recently moved back to my hometown of Houston after a few years of living in New York. As a kid, I took many family trips to this historic island, about an hour’s drive from my Southwest neighborhood. Generalizing about cities is something I now avoid as a food and travel writer, but my early impressions of Galveston weren’t exactly favorable. The tropes of questionably colored seawater, the haunting and relentless presence of death (the hurricanes, the ghost tours), and seedy side streets illustrated my experience. As I got older, though, I felt a sentimental affection for this city, visiting often with friends during high school and college. But I never stepped inside Robert’s Lafitte. I didn’t even know it existed.

In 1970, a year after the police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York, Galveston resident Robert Mainor purchased a local gay bar called Lafitte’s, which had opened in 1965. The Stonewall riots catalyzed the gay-rights movement in America, and Mainor, who was openly gay, wanted locals and visitors to have a safe space. I’ve visited Stonewall several times, but I never considered that a Texas bar might have a connection with the storied venue. As I sip on my cocktail, I consider how the earlier days of coming to terms with my queerness might have been less turbulent had I known places like Robert’s Lafitte were in my backyard. I begin chatting up Matt Pope, its veteran bartender. “This is a place where people get to be themselves, to be free,” he tells me. “And we know how important it is for those spaces to exist in Texas.”

Behind the bar at Robert’s Lafitte. Photograph by Michael Starghill

Over the course of the night, men and women stop by for after-work drinks or for “Underwear Night,” one of the many recurrent themed events the bar hosts—its weekend drag shows are especially popular. I’m struck by how much of the clientele is older. My experiences in gay bars since coming out nearly a decade ago have varied drastically, but never have I ended up with such a seasoned crowd. I feel like I have a lot to learn from these regulars. Pope teases me for reading a book, so I ask him about the Dolly Parton–themed casino game and four-foot-tall papier-mâché Betty Boop on display nearby. With a toss of his shaggy blond hair, he steps out from behind the counter and gives me an impromptu tour. Betty, a gift from a customer years ago, has seen a lot, he says.

As Pope walks me through the venue, we stop outside of the restrooms, where he points to a large frame on the wall containing Polaroids and photo cutouts of LGBTQ folks, all of whom were regulars at one point over the past half century, he tells me. Some were out and proud, others were closeted, and many had been shunned by friends and family. But all are preserved in visual glory here. I’m comforted to know that these souls are with the people they loved.

We step onto the patio, known as the Lagoon Bar, which features a swimming pool. Any paying customer can wade in, but on this somewhat chilly night it contains only inflatable water toys. The bar cat, who’s been part of the family longer than Pope can remember, prowls around by the fountain.

The entrance to the bar. Photograph by Michael Starghill

Mainor died two years ago, at age 83. For several decades he would hold puppet shows at the bar and occasionally performed in the drag shows, until he fell ill in his final years. He was one of three older gay adults profiled in PJ Raval’s 2013 documentary, Before You Know It. Mainor’s nephew, Scott Butler, hasn’t made many changes since taking over, Pope says. “We’ve tried to keep things the same and focus on providing the charm and comfort that people have come to recognize us by after all these years.”

Back inside, patrons are showing up in their bras, briefs, boxers, and other undergarments for Underwear Night. Although it’s sure to be a fun celebration, I am in more of a contemplative mood. I head back toward my room at the new Hotel Lucine, about a mile away, stopping first at its rooftop bar. As I stand with my drink at the rail overlooking the Gulf, I am reminded of what helped me come out after all those years, and what’s sustained me through life’s changes: being myself. All great bars provide space for that. At some, like Robert’s Lafitte, it feels like a gift waiting to be opened.

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “At Home at Robert’s Lafitte.” Subscribe today.