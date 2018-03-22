Travel & Outdoors

Ten Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

From the red-rock canyons of the Panhandle to the towering forests of the Piney Woods, some of the best parts of our state are accessible only by foot.

By
Dan Oko
Issue
April 2018
Share
Notes

Big Bend.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

April 2018 magazine cover
From the April 2018 Issue Subscribe

“Is there any spot on earth that men have not proved accessible by the simplest means—feet and legs and heart?”

That particularly poignant question was raised by the late Edward Abbey, the cantankerous sage of the Southwestern desert, in his 1968 classic, Desert Solitaire. During his time as a park ranger, Abbey had witnessed old folks and children and even “pale-faced office clerks” searching for “a taste of the difficult, the original, the real.” He understood that few things offered a sense of accomplishment like shredding a little shoe leather. “The one thing they all have in common,” he wrote, “is the refusal to live always like sardines in a can.”

I set out from that can, from my home in Houston, for the better part of six months last year, seeking a visceral connection to the land. By the end, I had logged nearly two hundred miles of trail and visited just about every corner of Texas. I walked across desert badlands, climbed tall peaks, and trekked into the dark woods behind the Pine Curtain. However, even as I traveled deeper into the state’s remnant wilderness, one of the biggest trials I faced was finding a way to get further off the grid. The popularity of public lands is booming, and the distance we must tread to escape the crowds and the trappings of modern life verges on colossal.

Still, when it comes time to unplug, to outrun the pinging of the smartphone, few activities top a nice, long walk. As I spent more time and covered more miles in the great outdoors, I began to imagine that if civilization were to end tomorrow, my legs could carry me along ancient trailways and old roads to safety. Each step on a given path promises its own reward; we should all experience the state’s vaunted scenery, diverse wildlife, and bizarre array of vegetation while we still can.

I did find many moments of solitude, from the Franklin Mountains, where I had the nation’s largest urban wilderness to myself, to the shoreline of the Lower Laguna Madre, where my strides were serenaded by birdsong and shadowed by hidden predators. A word of caution, though: while some of the trips I charted can be tackled by just about anyone, others are downright treacherous. Every successful hike demands a little commitment and planning. Each time I set out, I carried a map and plenty of food and water. By the time I faced the riskiest of these excursions, after many months, my boots fit like old friends, my shoulders were accustomed to the weight of my gear, my tent felt like a second home, and my wayfaring strategies seemed bombproof. With this in mind, you’ll find, on the pages below, a selection of ten of the most intense—and rewarding—treks I completed.

I suggest, as your miles accrue, you do as I did and embrace the gospel of Cactus Ed. Allow the sights, sounds, and smells of nature to awaken slumbering nooks of the cerebral cortex. Whether you’re skirting a high ridge, outrunning a thunderstorm, or being spooked by a wild creature, there’s no escaping the sense that we live in a state where it’s always possible to find a spot truly off the grid.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Photograph by Nick Simonite

North Texas

The Prehistoric Hike
Dinosaur Valley State Park

The Canyon Hike
Caprock Canyons State Park

See hikes in North Texas.

South & Central Texas

The Coastal Hike
Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge

The Hill Country Hike
Lost Maples State Natural Area

See hikes in South and Central Texas.

East Texas

The Miniature Thru-Hike
Sam Houston National Forest

The Piney Woods Hike
Big Thicket National Preserve

See hikes in East Texas.

West Texas

The Most-Epic-Big-Bend-Desert-Adventure-You’ll-Ever-Experience Hike
Big Bend National Park

The Urban Wilderness Hike
Franklin Mountains State Park

The Mountain Wilderness Hike
Guadalupe Mountains National Park

The Peak Bagger’s Hike
Davis Mountains Preserve

See hikes in West Texas.

Trending

  1. Attorney General Ken Paxton Spread False Information on Austin Bombings

    March 21, 2018 By R.G. Ratcliffe

  2. Cruz And Cornyn Co-Sponsored Bill That Allows Your Web Browsing History to be Sold Without Consent

    March 27, 2017 By Leif Reigstad

  3. Everything We Know—And Don’t Know—About the Austin Bombings

    March 19, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Share
Tags: Outdoors, Travel, Big Bend National Park, Big Thicket National Preserve, Caprock Canyons State Park, Davis Mountains Preserve, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Franklin Mountains State Park, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, laguna atascosa, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Sam Houston National Forest

Comments

Recommended

01
Caprock Canyons
North Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

02
Alligators
South & Central Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

03
Guadalupe Mountains.
West Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

04
Alone at the Top of Texas

By Wes Ferguson

05
East Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

06
Cody Hirt
Hip to Be Square in Georgetown

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Menil
Where to Get Your Menil Fix While It’s Closed

By Michael Hardy

08
One of the suites at Ellison House in Lockhart.
Where to Stay for a Small-Town Getaway

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
river and wall
Navigating the Rio Grande’s Remote Lower Canyons

By Texas Monthly

10
The Adolphus
The Historic Adolphus Gets a Major Overhaul

By Jean Scheidnes

11
George Observatory
Star Search: A Night Guide for Urban Texans

By Wes Ferguson

12
Gage Hotel bed
Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

‘A Nice Kid From a Great Family’

By dan solomon

Who Was Mark Conditt? Here’s What We Know About the Austin Bombing Suspect

By Abby Johnston

Ten Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

By Lauren Smith Ford

North Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

South & Central Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

East Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

West Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

The Top 30 Texas Wines for Spring

By Jessica Dupuy

Barbecue Takes Off at Bush Airport

By Daniel Vaughn

The Battle of the Blue Cat Café

By Michael Hardy

Hip to Be Square in Georgetown

By Lauren Smith Ford

Texas Monthly